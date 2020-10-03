Coweta smothers Tulsa Rogers, 55-0

Working another “home game” on the road, the Coweta Tigers celebrated 2020 homecoming as the guests of Broken Arrow Schools Friday night. They played a managed game against 5A-3 district opponent Tulsa Will Rogers and rolled to a 55-0 win.

Scoring in every period, the Tigers were able to rest key players. The second half was played virtually entirely by reserves after the varsity secured a 38-0 halftime advantage.

“We are trying to create atmosphere, get the school and city fired up,” Head Coach Tim Harper said after the game. “Tonight was about staying healthy and not getting players hurt. By the way Mason (Ford) is fine, we just gave him some rest tonight.”

Harper sent his team to honor the Tiger Pride Band and fans after the post-game huddle.

By halftime, the Tigers had held the Ropers to one first down, minus one yard rushing and 51 yards passing.

Meanwhile, for Coweta, sophomore William Mason carried 12 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Gage Hamm completed six of nine passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and rushed four times for an additional 29 yards and a touchdown.