Coweta smothers Tulsa Rogers, 55-0

Working another “home game” on the road, the Coweta Tigers celebrated 2020 homecoming as the guests of Broken Arrow Schools Friday night. They played a managed game against 5A-3 district opponent Tulsa Will Rogers and rolled to a 55-0 win.
Scoring in every period, the Tigers were able to rest key players. The second half was played virtually entirely by reserves after the varsity secured a 38-0 halftime advantage.
“We are trying to create atmosphere, get the school and city fired up,” Head Coach Tim Harper said after the game. “Tonight was about staying healthy and not getting players hurt. By the way Mason (Ford) is fine, we just gave him some rest tonight.”
Harper sent his team to honor the Tiger Pride Band and fans after the post-game huddle.
By halftime, the Tigers had held the Ropers to one first down, minus one yard rushing and 51 yards passing.
Meanwhile, for Coweta, sophomore William Mason carried 12 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Gage Hamm completed six of nine passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and rushed four times for an additional 29 yards and a touchdown.
Throughout the game, the Coweta coaching staff managed reserves into the game, even before turning the game over to them in the second half. In a game where lots of different players get to see action, it is valuable to take advantage of that situation and the Tigers certainly did that.
Coweta scored 10 points in the opening period. Hank Searcy returned a pass interception to the Ropers’ 5-yard line to set up a seven-yard touchdown run by Wesley Spohn. Brody Rucker kicked a 21-yard field goal.
Rucker also connected on three of three extra points on the night.
Second period the action heated up with the Tigers adding four more scores beginning with a four-yard run by Mason, a three-yard run by Searcy, an 11-yard run by Hamm and Gunnar McCollough caught a 20-yard pass from Hamm to send Coweta into halftime up 38-0.
To open the second half, sophomore all-purpose back Mason Ford took the kickoff return. He made the most of his short performance by breaking tackles along on the way for 76 yards.
Placekicker Parker Stevens added a 30-yard field goal in the third period. On the night, Stevens also kicked 4-of-4 extra points in the game.
In fourth period action, Kam Chrisman caught a 27-yard pass from quarterback Na’Kylan Starks to complete the night’s scoring activity.
Coweta will return to Tulsa East Central on Oct. 9 to face the host Cardinals, who are working their way back up after several hard luck seasons. East Central finished last season 3-7 and have struggled ever since winning the state championship in 2005.
Key players for the Cardinals include Joey David, DL/OL (6-2, 270, Sr.); Lerenzo Fagan, LB (6-0, 190, Sr.); Cunu Fields, QB/DB (5-10, 165, So.); Mike Lee, RB/LB (6-1, 200, Sr.); William McGuire, WR/CB (6-0, 170, Sr.) and David Turner, RB/DB (5-10, 175, Sr.).
Also expected to be strong are Eric Logan, S (6-1, 190, Sr.) and Yantis Young, DL (6-3, 245, Sr.).
In a pre-season coaches’ poll, East Central was predicted to finish fifth in 5A-3. The Cardinals defeated Tulsa Hale 73-6 two weeks ago. Their game last week against OKC Southeast was cancelled and no score was reported for their opener with OKC Western Heights.
