Coweta shines on Senior Night, 49-13

Coweta is finally back on the beautiful new turf at Tiger Field where they hosted Senior Night celebrations on Friday. The team played senior athletes and worked without sophomore all-purpose back Mason Ford in rolling to a 49-13 win over the Durant Lions.
The Tigers complete the regular season 9-1 and are District 5A-3 champions with a 7-0 district record.
Ford suffered a minor ankle injury at Bishop Kelley last week. He was held out of the game to make sure he is ready for playoff action.
Coweta accumulated 447 yards of total offense against the Lions. The Tigers recorded 17 rushes for 200 yards and four touchdowns and completed 17 of 24 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Gage Hamm completed 16 of 22 passes for 238 yards and the two touchdowns. Brent Barlow caught four passes for 91 yards and Coweta’s first touchdown while Gunnar McCollough caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Na’Kylan Starks caught four balls for 45 yards.
Starks led the team in rushing, carrying five times for 83 yards and a touchdown. Hamm carried five times for 52 yards and a touchdown, Wesley Spohn had four carries for 44 yards and a touchdown and freshman Eain Williams scored the final Tiger touchdown on a 9-yard run with seconds left in the game.
“Great job, with nothing really to play for but heart, we got it done,” Head Coach Tim Harper told his team after the game. “They (Durant) did a good job keeping the ball away from us. I’m proud of all of you, but don’t take things for granted.
“We have got to stay healthy. Now we have time to get some injuries better before the playoffs. (We’re) District champions, but our work is not done.”
The Tigers took a 14-0 first quarter lead on Barlow’s 48-yard run and Hamm’s 16-yard run. Brody Rucker toed the first extra point kick and sophomore Stephen Parker added the second.
Wesley Spohn scored the first of two second quarter touchdowns on a two-yard run. McCollough scored the second on a catch from Hamm deep in the corner of the end zone.
Durant’s only first half score came between the two Coweta touchdowns when quarterback Chance Dotson ran 43 yards for the score. Coweta led 28-7 at halftime.
In the third period, Durant received the kickoff and went into a ball-control ground game that literally lasted until the final seconds of the quarter.
Starting at their own 20-yard line, Dotson and fullback Francisco Avila ground out methodical first downs. They made their way to a first and goal at the Coweta 8-yard line before the Tiger defense stiffened.
Coweta forced a fourth down pitch that was fumbled by the Lions to end their possession. Coweta ran one offensive play to end the period.
The Tiger offense quickly made up for lost time in the fourth period. They traveled 92 yards with key plays that included a 34-yard pass from Hamm to McCollough and an 18-yard pass to Starks. A 22-yard pass to Spohn set up a four-yard run by Starks to give Coweta a 35-7 lead after Rucker’s extra point kick.
The Lions began their possession after the kickoff at their own 20-yard line. They were assessed a 10-yard holding penalty back to the 10-yard line and fumbled the football on a pitch out that rolled into the end zone. Tiger defender Carson Flanary recovered the ball for a Coweta touchdown.
Rucker toed the extra point for a 42-7 advantage with 8:58 left in the game.
With 1:25 left in the game, Avila scored Durant’s final points on a one-yard dive into the end zone. The extra point attempt was fumbled, leaving the Lion deficit at 42-13.
The final points of the game came with: 27.6 left on the clock when freshman tailback Eain Williams scampered nine yards to score. Rucker added the extra point for the 49-13 final score.
The Tigers will be idle on Friday, Nov. 13 since Tulsa Hale has forfeited their opportunity to compete. The Rangers also forfeited their last regular season game to Tulsa Memorial.
Under the pandemic playoff slate set up by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association, any team wishing to compete in the playoffs will have the opportunity. This completely changes the usual set up from many past years. The opening week of post-season will be much different than in the past.
