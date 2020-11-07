Coweta shines on Senior Night, 49-13

“We have got to stay healthy. Now we have time to get some injuries better before the playoffs. (We’re) District champions, but our work is not done.”

The Tigers took a 14-0 first quarter lead on Barlow’s 48-yard run and Hamm’s 16-yard run. Brody Rucker toed the first extra point kick and sophomore Stephen Parker added the second.

Wesley Spohn scored the first of two second quarter touchdowns on a two-yard run. McCollough scored the second on a catch from Hamm deep in the corner of the end zone.

Durant’s only first half score came between the two Coweta touchdowns when quarterback Chance Dotson ran 43 yards for the score. Coweta led 28-7 at halftime.

In the third period, Durant received the kickoff and went into a ball-control ground game that literally lasted until the final seconds of the quarter.

Starting at their own 20-yard line, Dotson and fullback Francisco Avila ground out methodical first downs. They made their way to a first and goal at the Coweta 8-yard line before the Tiger defense stiffened.

Coweta forced a fourth down pitch that was fumbled by the Lions to end their possession. Coweta ran one offensive play to end the period.