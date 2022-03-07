Coweta sees season end in Area Consolation game

The Coweta Tigers Varsity boys’ basketball team proved themselves as a worthy team yet again this year, advancing all the way to the Area Consolation game before falling to the Irish 57-63 on Saturday in Owasso.

McGuinness 63, Coweta 57: Graham Tawwater finished with a game-high 23 points for the Irish (19-8). Tye Lair had 18 points to pace the Tigers (19-8).

McGuinness was on top 48-42 after three periods. Coweta scored the first six points of the fourth before the Irish countered with the next five points.

Coweta fought back to draw even again at 55-55 on a pair of free throws from Lair with 2:17 left. Tawwater answered, however, with a 3-pointer, 15 seconds later.

The Irish eventually found themselves up 61-57 with Cy Twonbly at the foul line with 14.6 seconds left. He made both ends of the 1-and-1 for the final margin.

Coweta held an 18-11 advantage after the first quarter. Tyland Holdman had eight of his 10 points in the game to aid that lead.

McGuinness cranked up the offense in the second period. That eventually resulted in a 38-32 lead at halftime. Holdman also picked up his third foul in the final seconds of the half.

The Irish maintained their six-point cushion thanks to some good ball control in the third quarter and overcame the surge from the Tigers to start the final stanza to claim victory.

It’s hard not to talk about the post season without mentioning the exciting 56-55 win over McAlester at Cleveland High School on March 4. It was clearly a momentum boost at Cleveland High School— and one game that Tigers’ players and coaches will remember for a long time.

The Tigers’ ended their season with a 19-8 record.

McGUINNESS 63, COWETA 57

McGuinness 11 27 10 15 — 63

Coweta 18 14 10 15 — 57

McGuinness (19-8): Tawwater 23, Shepherd 13, Bradley 12, Parker 6, Schafer 5, Smith 2, Twombly 2.

Coweta (19-8): Lair 18, Ford 10, Holdman 10, Bartholomew 10, Freeman 9.