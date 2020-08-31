 Skip to main content
Coweta runners fare well at Tahlequah meet

Coweta runners fare well at Tahlequah meet

Coweta XC

Macey Brooks, competing here in the 2019 Metro Lakes Conference Meet in Pryor, was a 14th place finisher at the Tahlequay Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 27. 

 CHRISTY WHEELAND, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Coweta Cross Country opened its 2020 competitive season on Aug. 27 with solid performances at the Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational in Tahlequah.

The varsity girls, junior varsity girls and middle school girls all placed third in their respective divisions. Meanwhile, the varsity boys finished sixth while the JV boys and middle school boys placed fourth and third respectively.

Girls Head Coach Mike Wilson applauded the athletes for a job well done.

“They are where they should be at this point in the season. They work real hard and they are putting in the time. They’re doing great!” Wilson exclaimed. “This was not a 5K, it was a 4K so it’s a little different from what they do.”

Varsity runner Brelee Burcham broke into the Top 10 with an eighth place performance while Hailey Secrest was right behind in the 11th place spot. Among JV girls, Riley Buthod finished a solid fifth and Kyliee Addington rounded out the Top 10 in 10th place. Sloat Junior High runner Kate Little finished fifth in her division.

Top 10 finishers among the boys were middle school runners Conner Edmiston (ninth) and Logan McKinney (10th).

“Comparing this year to last, Brelee beat last years’ time by a minute and some of the other kids were ahead of their times also. They did such a good job, I am so proud of them and really pleased,” Wilson continued. “Riley did a really good job on JV this week.”

The varsity girls competed well with last year’s state champion, Bishop Kelley.

As for the boys, they finished their races in packs, which is where coaches want them to be. Coweta’s top runners are pushing the others to improve.

“They’re getting that part of the race down,” Wilson noted. “They had some tough competition from teams like Tahlequah, Bishop Kelley and Broken Arrow and had a really good showing. They ran hard.”

The coach said many of the runners are little bit ahead of their times from 2019 – especially sophomore Colin Neff, who finished right behind team leader Jaron Meadows.

The Coweta cross country teams will resume competition on Friday, Sept. 11 at the Gruber National Guard Meet at Camp Gruber, hosted by the Coweta and Tulsa Union XC programs. In the meantime, runners will hit the trails and work to improve their times.

Coweta Placings, Times

VARSITY GIRLS - 3rd Place

Brelee Burcham, 16:19.58, 8th; Hailey Secrest, 16:30.17, 11th; Macey Brooks, 16:47.85, 14th; Anna Patterson, 17:27.06, 21st; Lilyan Winter, 17:38.76, 26th; Ryleigh Hale, 18:10.42, 29th and Angel Whisman, 20:15.90, 42nd.

VARSITY BOYS - 6th Place

Jaron Meadows, 15:12.52, 38th; Colin Neff, 15:12.87, 39th; Wyatt Fincher, 15:31.14, 45th; Shane Borszich, 15:31.66, 46th; Kyle Newell, 15:36.94, 48th; Layton Haught, 15:38.78, 48th and Wyatt Boomershine, 16:14.71, 53rd.

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS - 3rd Place

Riley Buthod, 18:47.64, 5th; Kyliee Addington, 19:41.01, 10th; Makenna Stutzman, 23:06.68, 31st; Kealyn Morrison, 28:05.53, 43rd and Jayden McMahan, 28:31.76, 44th.

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS - 4th Place

Max Clark, 16:40.58, 40th; Samuel Wood, 16:44.33, 41st; Aven Doeksen, 17:05.59, 45th; Tyler Bell, 18:31.99, 58th; Jonathon Mills, 18:54.56, 60th; Camden Davis, 19:07.04, 62nd; Lane Fincher, 19:58.73, 71st; Matthew Griebel, 20:09.10, 73rd; Ian Morrison, 20:50.91, 81st;

MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS - 3rd Place

Kate Little, 5th; Maria Gallardo, 14th; Ava Voyles, 30th; Channing Anderson, 31st; Alexis Miller, 39th; Kadence Stapleton, 43rd; Brooklyn Singleton, 44th; Loren Clark, 55th; Brynlee Curtis, 59th; Alyssa Davis, 62nd; Carmen Clark, 68th; Jaylah Johnston, 76th and Sydney Francis, 77th;

MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS - 3rd Place

Conner Edmiston, 9th; Logan McKinney, 10th; Truett Joiner, 14th; Elliott Winter, 19th; Aiden Rainbolt, 21st; Caden Meadows, 27th; Dylan Ingold, 29th; Kolton Remmers, 33rd; Hayden Warren, 40th; Andrew Newell, 46th; Daniel Dill, 56th; Ethan Jones, 59th; Vincente Urrutia, 60th; Brody Walmer, 102nd; Michael Wright, 115th and Henry Hank Boomershine, 121st.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

