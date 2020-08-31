Coweta runners fare well at Tahlequah meet

Coweta Cross Country opened its 2020 competitive season on Aug. 27 with solid performances at the Early Tiger Cross Country Invitational in Tahlequah.

The varsity girls, junior varsity girls and middle school girls all placed third in their respective divisions. Meanwhile, the varsity boys finished sixth while the JV boys and middle school boys placed fourth and third respectively.

Girls Head Coach Mike Wilson applauded the athletes for a job well done.

“They are where they should be at this point in the season. They work real hard and they are putting in the time. They’re doing great!” Wilson exclaimed. “This was not a 5K, it was a 4K so it’s a little different from what they do.”

Varsity runner Brelee Burcham broke into the Top 10 with an eighth place performance while Hailey Secrest was right behind in the 11th place spot. Among JV girls, Riley Buthod finished a solid fifth and Kyliee Addington rounded out the Top 10 in 10th place. Sloat Junior High runner Kate Little finished fifth in her division.

Top 10 finishers among the boys were middle school runners Conner Edmiston (ninth) and Logan McKinney (10th).

“Comparing this year to last, Brelee beat last years’ time by a minute and some of the other kids were ahead of their times also. They did such a good job, I am so proud of them and really pleased,” Wilson continued. “Riley did a really good job on JV this week.”

The varsity girls competed well with last year’s state champion, Bishop Kelley.

As for the boys, they finished their races in packs, which is where coaches want them to be. Coweta’s top runners are pushing the others to improve.