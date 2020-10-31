Coweta romps past No. 1 Bishop Kelley, 42-27

Winning road football games is something the Coweta Tigers have down to a fine art, but they’d like to play one at home before the end of the regular season.

That may happen next week, but in the meantime they can spend a few days savoring the District 5A-3 championship they wrapped up in emphatic fashion Friday night.

Junior quarterback Gage Hamm accounted for 364 yards and five touchdowns and the No. 5 Tigers rallied for a 42-27 triumph over No. 1 Bishop Kelley before an estimated 4,500 fans jammed into Angelo Prassa Field on a gorgeous October evening.

“We’d like to play a home game, but we can win anywhere we had to,” said Hamm, who rushed for four TDs and threw a 6-yard pass to Gunnar McCollough for another score.

Coweta improved to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in district games. With Shawnee losing at McAlester, nobody in District 5A-3 can match the Tigers in wins, even if Coweta were to lose its final regular-season game to last-place Durant.

That game could be played at Tiger Stadium because workers were about to complete installation of a new artificial surface.

“They’re probably putting the rubber in it right now,” said second-year coach Tim Harper, who said his players have worked for the district title.