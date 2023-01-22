Coweta rolls to wrestling district champions, eyes dual state title next

TULSA -- The outcome was never really in doubt as Coweta rolled to the District 5A-7 championship during the district dual tournament Thursday afternoon at Will Rogers High School.

Coweta, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 5A, sailed through its three district foes, defeating Tahlequah 51-27, No. 14 Shawnee 42-27 and host Rogers 55-20 to claim the title, moving one step closer to the championship that they really want.

The three wins improve Coweta’s dual record to 15-1 and qualify them for the dual state tournament next month. The Tigers, who last won the Class 5A dual state title in 2016, lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Collinsville last year, and expect to contend again.

“I’m really happy about it,” said Coweta senior Mason Kidd, who won all three of his matches at 157 pounds by pinning his opponents. “I think we’ve got a decent shot, either at runner-up or winning (State), we just got to work really hard, get in the room and get back at it. It’s just all staying tough. I got to talk to them to get their minds right before they go out and wrestle, so that way, they’re in it.”

Tigers coach Gabe Ellis pointed out that the outcome was just the first step for a team with higher aspirations.

“We knew it would be a tough contest for us, but I will tell you right now, in Coweta, district championships are an expectation and I’m really proud about that,” Ellis said. “This is our third year in a row to win it and we’ve had a real successful dual season up to now and I’m really proud of it.”

He also noted that the Tigers have reached the semifinals two years in a row and are hoping to go further this year.

“Getting there is obviously always the first step and we’re trying to make that an expectation, and then we need to get over that hump at some point,” Ellis said. “We got the kids to do it. I will tell you that duals are about matchups. It’s all about who we draw. If you don’t match up well, there’s not a whole lot you can do sometimes. And then sometimes, you can get in a dual where the team is as good as you but you get the favorable matchups, duals are just funny like that. We’re looking forward to it and I’m real proud of our kids. They fought so hard.”

Ellis singled out a few of his top wrestlers, noting that Kidd won all three of his matches on the day with pins, as did Brock Roberts and Colby Eighenjer. Ellis also pointed out that Aiyana Perkins has been a key part of the team this season. In her lone match on Thursday, she dropped a tough 4-3 decision to Shawnee’s Benji Cole at 113 pounds.Coweta’s closest battle came in the second dual against Shawnee. After Shawnee’s Kade Carter defeated Brian Ballard by an 11-5 decision at 138 pounds, Shawnee led the dual 12-10.

But the Tigers responded by winning the next six matches, four of them by pins (Roberts at 144 pounds, Kidd at 157, Carson Laverty at 175 and Abe Fadeyev at 190 — in just 19 seconds), to take control of the dual.

In the final dual, with the Tigers still needing to win to take the dual title, Rogers kept it close for early, pulling to within 12-8 after Guy Scaff pulled out a gritty 5-4 overtime win over Ballard at 138 pounds, but Coweta overwhelmed the Ropers in the later weights.

The Tigers came up with three consecutive pins and six in the next seven bouts to cruise to the victory. Then came one of the most entertaining matches of the day, in the heavyweight contest between Coweta’s Deacon Peterson and Rogers’ Servhant Counsellor. Counsellor led 4-0 heading into the third period and seemed to have the match well in hand, but Peterson rallied and took a 5-4 lead midway through the period. Counsellor then got a one-point escape with 12 seconds remaining to tie it but Peterson got one last escape point just before the final buzzer to emerge with a dramatic 6-5 decision.

“Deacon Peterson had a heck of a win, that’s just a big win for seeding criteria later,” Ellis said.

District 5A-7 Duals

COWETA 55, ROGERS 20

106: Partain (Coweta) win by fft

113: Ross (Rogers) win by fft

120: Eighenjer (Coweta) p. Fasig, 0:13

126: Shipman (Coweta) p. Guzman, 0:49

132: Brown (Rogers) t.f. Patton, 21-6, 5:30

138: Scaff (Rogers) utb Ballard, 5-4

144: Roberts (Coweta) p. Miller, 0:19

150: Mendenhall (Coweta) p. Lopez, 2:00

157: Kidd (Coweta) p. Albarez, 0:49

165: Bart (Coweta) dec. Starr, 10-3

175: Laverty (Coweta) p. Cherry, 1:22

190: Silvan (Rogers) p. Maledon, 3:45

215: Fadeyev (Coweta) p. Taylor, 1:28

285: Peterson (Coweta) dec. Counsellor, 6-5

COWETA 42, SHAWNEE 27

106: Tabor (Shawnee) p. Jones, 1:37

113: Cole (Shawnee) dec. Perkins, 4-3

120: Eighenjer (Coweta) p. Kirk, 5:23

126: Shipman (Coweta) m.d. Soliz, 12-1

132: Taylor (Shawnee) p. Patton, 1:57

138: Carter (Shawnee) dec. Ballard, 11-5

144: Roberts (Coweta) p. S. Cash, 0:40

150: Mendenhall (Coweta) m.d. Herron, 17-5

157: Kidd (Coweta) p. McClain, 2:42

165: Bart (Coweta) m.d. Hair, 13-3

175: Laverty (Coweta) inj fft Snider, 3:21

190: Fadeyev (Coweta) p. Thomason, 0:29

215: Skelton (Shawnee) p. Goins, 1:06

285: L. Cash (Shawnee) sv-1 Peterson, 3-2

Shawnee 60, Rogers 15

COWETA 51, TAHLEQUAH 27

106: Caviness (Tahlequah) win by fft

113: Jones (Coweta) p. Lee, 1:45

120: Eighenjer (Coweta) p. Daniels, 0:53

126: Shipman (Coweta) p. Davis, 4:12

132: Bart (Coweta) inj dft Combs

138: Patton (Coweta) win by fft

144: Ballard (Coweta) p. Warren, 3:36

150: Roberts (Coweta) p. Jimerson, 3:06

157: Kidd (Coweta) p. Keys, 3:44

165: Cervantes (Tahlequah) dec. Finley, 8-6

175: Maledon (Coweta) dec. Whitmire, 9-7

190: J. Moore (Tahlequah) p. Cato, 1:14

215: Watkins (Tahlequah) p. Speaks, 1:40

285: Coine (Coweta) p. Fisher, 5:13