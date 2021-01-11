Coweta picks up dual win, finish seventh at Wilkey Invitational

Coweta Tiger wrestlers won their home opener with a 45-28 dual win over Fort Gibson on Thursday, Jan. 7. The evening included an overtime win, two major decisions and a thrilling 4-3 decision that had the crowd fully engaged in the action.
The following results have been posted from the dual:
At 106, Brock Hickman was quick to pick up a
At 113, Tucker Collinsworth recorded a win by fall in 0:37.
At 120, Pilcher lost by fall in the first period.
At 126, B. Roberts won with a quick stick.
At 126, Ballard lost by fall.
At 132, Mason Kidd lost by fall.
At 145, Bronson Burcham won a thrilling 4-3 decision to give the Tigers a 21-18 lead over Fort Gibson.
At 152, C.J. Clifton lost by major decision, 9-1.
At 160, Cole Stevens lost by fall.
At 170, Rusty Treat won by fall.
At 182, Hudson Moudy received a forfeit.
At 196, Gage Hamm won a major decision.
At 220, Elijah Fadeyev won 4-1 in overtime to extend Coweta’s lead to 39-28.
At heavyweight, Caleb Phillips won with a fast fall.
---
Coweta competed in the Larry Wilkey Invitational in Jenks over the weekend and came home with a seventh place finish among 24 scoring teams.
At 182, Gage Hamm squared off with Brayden Bowman of Edmond North in the finals and lost a 6-3 decision. He advanced to the finals with a 10-5 decision over Ramses Soto of Broken Arrow.
At heavyweight, Caleb Phillips competed for a third place finish against Tyler Rich of Owasso. He lost a 1-0 decision to finish fourth.
In the fifth place match at 145, Bronson Burcham pinned Jonathan Kelvington of Jenks in 4:48.
Also for fifth place, Eli Fadeyev at 220 decisioned Jaylen Pounds of More, 4-3.
No other tournament information has been made available.
To open the 2020-2021 season, the Coweta Tigers competed in the Jay Border Wars Dual Tournament and finished with runner-up honors.
At the tournament posted wins over Jay (43-36), Rogers, Ark. (72-12), Inola (48-34) and Stilwell (58-24). Their only loss on the mats came to Bridge Creek (30-50).