Coweta picks up dual win, finish seventh at Wilkey Invitational

Coweta competed in the Larry Wilkey Invitational in Jenks over the weekend and came home with a seventh place finish among 24 scoring teams.

At 182, Gage Hamm squared off with Brayden Bowman of Edmond North in the finals and lost a 6-3 decision. He advanced to the finals with a 10-5 decision over Ramses Soto of Broken Arrow.

At heavyweight, Caleb Phillips competed for a third place finish against Tyler Rich of Owasso. He lost a 1-0 decision to finish fourth.

In the fifth place match at 145, Bronson Burcham pinned Jonathan Kelvington of Jenks in 4:48.

Also for fifth place, Eli Fadeyev at 220 decisioned Jaylen Pounds of More, 4-3.

No other tournament information has been made available.

To open the 2020-2021 season, the Coweta Tigers competed in the Jay Border Wars Dual Tournament and finished with runner-up honors.

At the tournament posted wins over Jay (43-36), Rogers, Ark. (72-12), Inola (48-34) and Stilwell (58-24). Their only loss on the mats came to Bridge Creek (30-50).

