Coweta overpowers East Central, 62-20

Never really threatened, yet constantly aware of East Central’s explosive offensive threat, the Coweta Tigers settled in Friday night at East Tulsa Sports Complex for a 62-20 District 5A-3 win.

Coweta scored 20 points in the first period and never looked back. Junior quarterback Gage Hamm completed 16 of 20 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns and the Tigers rushed for 261 yards on 33 carries and four touchdowns in the win.

“Super tough opponent to contain, (I’ve) got to give East Central credit. They fought hard and made some big plays,” Coach Tim Harper said. “We know we have the potential to be very good, but sometimes we do not play up to that expectation.

“Our schedule is fixing to get much tougher starting next week with McAlester, then Shawnee and Tulsa Kelley are still ahead for us in district. We need to start playing to our potential.”

Coweta scored the first two touchdowns on a two-yard run by Gunnar McCollough and a 20-yard pass from Hamm to Brent Barlow. Brody Rucker adding the extra-point kicks.

East Central broke the first of two kickoff returns for touchdowns after the second Tiger score. William McGuire went 85 yards, but Coweta’s James Dougherty blocked the extra point kick.