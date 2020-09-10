 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coweta-Muskogee football game to be played in Muskogee, online ticket sales begin Sept. 11

Coweta-Muskogee football game to be played in Muskogee, online ticket sales begin Sept. 11

Only $5 for 5 months
Coweta Logo

The Sept. 18 varsity football game between the Coweta Tigers and Muskogee Roughers will be played at Muskogee’s Indian Bowl Stadium. The matchup was originally scheduled to be Coweta’s first home game of the 2020 season.

The change in venue comes after damages occurred at Tiger Field on Aug. 28 when a vehicle crashed through the stadium. Those damages are still being accessed and addressed.

Officials with the Coweta Athletic Department said there is a limit of 1,500 tickets available for Friday’s game, with 750 of those tickets designated for Coweta fans. Only general admission seats will be sold and tickets are $7 apiece.

CAD Secretary Kerri Bradshaw said general admission ticket sales will go live online beginning Friday, Sept. 11 at muskogeeathletics.com/httickets and continue until all tickets are sold. To purchase by phone, call 918-684-3700, ext. 1764.

Should any tickets remain from online sales, general admission tickets will be available at the Indian Bowl gate, but with an additional charge.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News