Coweta-Muskogee football game to be played in Muskogee, online ticket sales begin Sept. 11

The Sept. 18 varsity football game between the Coweta Tigers and Muskogee Roughers will be played at Muskogee’s Indian Bowl Stadium. The matchup was originally scheduled to be Coweta’s first home game of the 2020 season.

The change in venue comes after damages occurred at Tiger Field on Aug. 28 when a vehicle crashed through the stadium. Those damages are still being accessed and addressed.

Officials with the Coweta Athletic Department said there is a limit of 1,500 tickets available for Friday’s game, with 750 of those tickets designated for Coweta fans. Only general admission seats will be sold and tickets are $7 apiece.

CAD Secretary Kerri Bradshaw said general admission ticket sales will go live online beginning Friday, Sept. 11 at muskogeeathletics.com/httickets and continue until all tickets are sold. To purchase by phone, call 918-684-3700, ext. 1764.

Should any tickets remain from online sales, general admission tickets will be available at the Indian Bowl gate, but with an additional charge.

