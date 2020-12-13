Coweta Lady Tigers win tourney consolation

The Coweta Lady Tigers collided with Pryor in the consolation finals Saturday at the Jerry O’Quin Tournament in Inola. They survived a real 5A battle to defeat their Metro Lakes Conference partner 46-44, claiming fifth place honors.
“Great team effort the last two days. Both twins (Alexxia & Allyson Mercer) had a great tournament, and Linda (Brice) played very well and poised. We grew up a little in this tournament,” Head Coach Jade Allison said.
Coweta jumped on top 18-11 in the opening period, but Pryor responded in the second period for a deadlocked 25-25 halftime score. The second half was close, but Coweta took a 11-7 scoring advantage in the third period and held on for the win.
Brice led Coweta with 16 points. She hit six points in the opening period and added two baskets and two of three free throws in the fourth. Sherri Mason added five first period points.
Alexxia Mercer scored 12 points in the win, including a field goal and two of two free throws in the fourth period to aid in the two-point victory margin.
In the consolation semi-finals Friday night, the Lady Tigers regained their offensive edge to defeat Stilwell, 62-36. Pryor defeated Victory Christian 71-55 in the other consolation semi-final.
Building a 30-16 lead by halftime, the Lady Tigers cruised through the second half for the win. Brice led the Lady Tigers with a season high 23 points, followed by Allyson Mercer with 14.
Replicating the season opener against Grove, the Lady Tigers had a major problem scoring in the tournament opener with Inola. Only three seniors provided all the points in a 31-30 loss.
Alexxia Mercer led the way with 18 points, including all eight scored in the opening period. She connected on six-of-six free throws in that opening period.
Coweta trailed 11-8 after the opening period and were down 19-12 at halftime.
The Lady Tigers outscored Inola 10-2 in the third period and held a 22-21 lead moving into the fourth.
Inola scored the first nine points of the last period. From that point on, it was a struggle for Coweta to reach the point of having a final second shot at winning the game.
Down 29-22 with about six minutes left in the game, Brice and Allyson Mercer hit back-to-back three pointers and Brice followed with a bucket for a 30-29 lead. With :26 left in the game, Inola hit the final bucket and Coweta fell short on a desperation shot at the end.
With the quarantine of the Tigers, Coweta’s Dec. 15 conference game at Glenpool has been postponed. Next action for the Lady Tigers is expected to be Jan. 5 when they host Tahlequah in Metro Lakes Conference action.
Coweta 8 – 4 – 10 – 8 = 30
Inola 11 – 8 – 2 – 10 = 31
Individual Scoring: Alexxia Mercer 18, Linda Brice 6, Allyson Mercer 6.
Coweta 13 - 17 - 16 – 16 = 62
Stilwell 12 – 4 – 13 – 7 = 36
Individual Scoring: Brice 23, Allyson Mercer 14, Alexxia Mercer 9, Sherri Mason 5, Cooper Hilton 3, Kyliee Addington 2, Hannah Meadows 2, Nicki Ullrich 2, Katelyn Brians 2.
Coweta 18 – 7 – 11 – 10 = 46
Pryor 11 – 14 – 7 – 12 = 44
Individual Scoring: Brice 16, Alexxia Mercer 12, Mason 7, Nicki Ullrich 5, Allyson Mercer 3,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!