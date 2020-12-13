Coweta Lady Tigers win tourney consolation

The Coweta Lady Tigers collided with Pryor in the consolation finals Saturday at the Jerry O’Quin Tournament in Inola. They survived a real 5A battle to defeat their Metro Lakes Conference partner 46-44, claiming fifth place honors.

“Great team effort the last two days. Both twins (Alexxia & Allyson Mercer) had a great tournament, and Linda (Brice) played very well and poised. We grew up a little in this tournament,” Head Coach Jade Allison said.

Coweta jumped on top 18-11 in the opening period, but Pryor responded in the second period for a deadlocked 25-25 halftime score. The second half was close, but Coweta took a 11-7 scoring advantage in the third period and held on for the win.

Brice led Coweta with 16 points. She hit six points in the opening period and added two baskets and two of three free throws in the fourth. Sherri Mason added five first period points.

Alexxia Mercer scored 12 points in the win, including a field goal and two of two free throws in the fourth period to aid in the two-point victory margin.

In the consolation semi-finals Friday night, the Lady Tigers regained their offensive edge to defeat Stilwell, 62-36. Pryor defeated Victory Christian 71-55 in the other consolation semi-final.