Coweta Lady Tigers win regional volleyball crown

The Coweta Lady Tigers advance to the 5A State Volleyball Tournament for the third straight year after defeating Tulsa Hale (3-0) and Claremore (3-0) to collect the 5A Regional Championship plaque.

Coweta lost to the Lady Zebras 3-0 last year in the state quarterfinals, but controlled them during regional action this season. The Lady Tigers won the third set in the championship match 25-14 after surviving two challenging sets, 25-22 and 30-28.

Action was exciting from the start as the two Metro Lakes Conference opponents battled for every point until the final set. The extended second set saw 13 ties before Coweta captured the victory.

The Lady Tigers takes a 21-7 record into the state tournament which opens Monday, Oct. 19 in Shawnee.

In the Claremore match, Coweta had four serving aces, 31 kills, 9 blocks, 5 assists and 75 digs. Leading the way with 10 kills and 4 assists was senior Allyson Mercer.

Erica Stehm led in serving aces (4), Grace Meeker led in blocks (6) and senior libero Kaycee Stiles led with 19 digs.