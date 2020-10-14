Coweta Lady Tigers win regional volleyball crown

The Coweta Lady Tigers advance to the 5A State Volleyball Tournament for the third straight year after defeating Tulsa Hale (3-0) and Claremore (3-0) to collect the 5A Regional Championship plaque.
Coweta lost to the Lady Zebras 3-0 last year in the state quarterfinals, but controlled them during regional action this season. The Lady Tigers won the third set in the championship match 25-14 after surviving two challenging sets, 25-22 and 30-28.
Action was exciting from the start as the two Metro Lakes Conference opponents battled for every point until the final set. The extended second set saw 13 ties before Coweta captured the victory.
The Lady Tigers takes a 21-7 record into the state tournament which opens Monday, Oct. 19 in Shawnee.
In the Claremore match, Coweta had four serving aces, 31 kills, 9 blocks, 5 assists and 75 digs. Leading the way with 10 kills and 4 assists was senior Allyson Mercer.
Erica Stehm led in serving aces (4), Grace Meeker led in blocks (6) and senior libero Kaycee Stiles led with 19 digs.
“Great win tonight and one of the best sets we played all year,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said. “I told the girls tonight before the game not to expect an easy game from anyone. Claremore gave us everything they had. I knew if we kept our composure, we were coming out with a win.
“You have to give Claremore credit. They played a great game, if not the best game of their season, and gave us everything they had. It’s a great day to be a Tiger and we will try our best to represent CHS and make them proud.”
Coweta defeated the Tulsa Hale Lady Rangers 3-0 with set scores of 25-4, 25-6 and 25-8 to reach the regional finals.
The Lady Tigers virtually played a junior varsity lineup for most of the match. They compiled 29 serving aces, 28 kills, four blocks, 27 assists and 31 digs.
Individually, Alex Harper led the team with 11 kills and Grace Meeker led in blocks (3). Jamie Sweetin led in both serving aces (7) and digs (7) and Taylor Welborn led in assists (20).
State tournament quarterfinal and semifinal action will be held at Shawnee High School and the finals will be played at Choctaw High School. We will have game updates online at wagonercountyat.com.
