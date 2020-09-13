 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coweta Lady Tigers win Bixby Invitational, honor seniors

Coweta Lady Tigers win Bixby Invitational, honor seniors

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

Coweta Lady Tiger softball defeated the 6A Sand Springs Sandites 8-5 to claim the championship of the Bixby Invitational Tournament Saturday night. The win stretches their winning streak to 19 straight games, including eight shutouts.

The Lady Tigers rallied with five runs in the top of the sixth inning to get the win. They are now 23-2 on the season.

Senior shortstop Sherri Mason led the way with four hits and three stolen bases, while Kayley Iott blasted a three-run home run.

Sand Springs scored two runs in the second to take the initial lead. Coweta answered with three runs in the third and by the end of the fourth inning, the Sandites led 5-3.

The sixth inning was big for the Lady Tigers. Bailey Cooper led off with a double, Dasia Mason reached on an infield single and Rhilee Denton scored courtesy runner Justice Austin on a sacrifice.

Sherri Mason beat out an infield single to score Dasia Mason and Chaney Helton reached on an error to set the stage for Iott’s three run home run over the left-center field fence.

Tarun Robinson went all six innings in the circle.

“It was a wild couple of days, I’m so proud of them,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said. “This is a special group of girls playing well as a team and battling through adversity. We can get them ready, but in the end it is up to them to get the job done.

“We have a couple more district games and need to finish strong.”

In the tournament semi-finals, the Lady Tigers scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to cruise to a 9-2 win over the 6A Jenks Lady Trojans.

Jenks scored two runs in the second and Coweta tied the score with a pair of runs in the top of the third. The Lady Tigers blew the game open with three doubles and a three RBI home run in the fourth inning.

Dasia Mason doubled to centerfield and Sherri Mason followed with an RBI double down the third base line. Kayley Iott blasted a two RBI double to right-center field and pitcher Braedyn Sheofee launched the three RBI home run over the right-centerfield fence.

Sheofee went the distance in the circle for the win.

In early week action, Coweta defeated Claremore 8-3. They were strong at the plate with 12 hits. Seniors Sherri Mason and Rhilee Denton recorded home runs and Kayley Iott added a double. Chaney Helton and Brooklinn Thomas also had two hits in the win.

Tarun Robinson worked all seven innings in the circle.

Coweta celebrated Senior Night on Thursday. Seniors Rhilee Denton, Destiny Miller, Madyson Hedge and Sherri Mason were honored after completing a district double-header with the Tulsa Hale Lady Rangers.

All players saw action on the diamond.

Four Lady Tiger pitchers combined for two no-hit wins (15-0, 10-0). Braedyn Sheofee, Dasia Mason, Tarun Robinson and Madyson Hedge did not allow a hit and only had two walks.

Coweta spread 25 hits over six innings, including six doubles and the pair of home runs. Senior shortstop Sherri Mason blasted two inside-the-park home runs.

In early round action, Coweta rolled to their eighth shutout with a 6-0 win over Broken Arrow.

With Sheofee in the circle, the Lady Tigers held the BA to three just hits.

At the plate, the Lady Tigers blasted three doubles, two triples and a home run.

Coweta defeated Sapulpa 10-2 and won over Perry, 11-1.

The Coweta Lady Tigers will host Pryor in crucial 5A district action this Thursday at 5 p.m. They will travel to Pryor on Sept. 22 before hosting Edison in their final district game on Sept. 24.

By the Numbers

Coweta 0025010   8-12-1

Claremore 1000002   3-7-2

Team Statistics: 8 runs, 12 hits, 7 runs batted in, 1 walk, 4 stolen bases..

Pitching: Tarun Robinson (7 inn.) 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 strikeout, 8 walks, 11 LOB.

Individual Statistics: Sherri Mason 2 hits (HR), 3 runs scored, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; Chaney Helton 2 hits, 2 stolen bases; Kayley Iott 2 hits (DB), 1 run scored, 1 RBI; Brooklinn Thomas 2 hits, 1 run scored; Rhilee Denton 2 hits (HR), 2 run scored, 3 RBI’s, Sierra Soto 1 hit, 2 RBI’s and Whitney Holcomb 1 hit, 1 run scored and 1 stolen base.

Tulsa Hale 000   0-0-1

Coweta 555   15-11-1

Team Statistics: 15 runs scored, 11 hits, 14 RBI, 7 walks, 6 stolen bases, 0 LOB.

Pitching: Robinson (2.0 inn.) 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk; Madyson Hedge (1.0 inn.) 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks; Dasia Mason (1.0 inn.) 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk.

Individual Statistics: S. Mason 2 hits (double & home run), 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; Sydney Dill 2 hits (double), 2 runs scored, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; Denton 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI; Carly Carter 1 hit (double), 1 run scored, 1 RBI, 1 walk; Soto 1 hit, 1 run scored, 3 RBI, 1 stolen base; Karley McNamee 1 hit, 2 RBI; Hedge 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; Destiny Miller 1 hit (double), 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Sheofee 1 walk; Justice Austin 1 stolen base; Thomas 1 run scored.

T. Hale  000   0-0-2

Coweta 442   10-7-0

Team Statistics: 10 runs scored, 7 hits, 9 RBI’s, 4 walks, 0 LOB.

Pitching: Braedyn Sheofee (3.0 inn.) 0 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks; Dasia Mason (1.0 inn.) 2 strikeouts.

Individual Statistics: Mason 2 hits (double, home run), 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Carter 2 hits (double), 3 RBI; Dill 1 hit, 2 runs scored; Denton 1 hit (double) 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Destiney Miller 1 hit, 1 RBI.

BIXBY INVITATIONAL

Broken Arrow 0000000   0-3-5

Coweta 111021X   6-7-2

Team Statistics: 6 runs, 7 hits, 5 RBI’s, 0 walks, 5 left on base.

Pitching: Sheofee (7.0 inn.) 3 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk.

Individual Statistics: Sheofee 2 hits (2 doubles), 1 RBI; Iott 1 hit (triple), 1 run scored; Helton 1 hit (triple), 1 run scored, 1 RBI; Thomas 1 hit (home run), 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Denton 1 hit (double), 1 RBI and Hedge 1 hit, 1 run scored.

Sapulpa 00101   2-5-2

Coweta 5122X   10-13-2

Team Statistics: 10 runs, 13 hits, 9 RBI, 3 walks, 5 LOB.

Pitching: Robinson (5 inn.) 5 hits, 2 runs, 4 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Individual Statistics: Helton 2 hits (double), 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Soto 2 hits (double), 1 run scored, 2 RBI; Denton 2 hits (double), 1 RBI; Dill 2 hits (double) 1 run scored, 1 RBI, 1 walk; Iott 1 hit, 1 run scored; Thomas 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI, 1 walk; Sheofee 1 hit, 1 run scored; Whitney Holcolm 1 hit, 1 run scored, 2 RBI]; Hedge 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 walk and Justice Austin 2 runs scored.

Perry  0001   1-2-1

Coweta  803X   11-7-1

Team Statistics: 11 runs, 7 hits, 10 RBI, 6 walks, 2 stolen bases, 4 LOB.

Pitching: Robinson (2.0 inn.) 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks; Hedge (2.0 inn.) 2 hits, 1 run, 1 strikeout, 0 walks, 4 left on base.

Individual Statistics: S. Mason 2 hits (home run), 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, 1 stolen base; Helton 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 stolen base; Thomas 1 hit, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; McNamee 1 hit, 1 RBI; Cooper 1 hit, 1 run scored; D. Mason 1 hit, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; Austin 1 run scored, 1 walk; Denton 1 RBI, 1 walk; Hedge 1 run scored, 1 walk; Iott 1 run scored, 1 walk and Soto 1 run scored, 1 walk.

Coweta 00270   9-10-1

Jenks 02000   2-5-3

Team Statistics: 9 runs scored, 10 hits, 8 RBI, 3 walks, 5 LOB.

Pitching: Sheofee (5 inn.) 5 hits, 2 runs, with 4strikeouts, 2 walks, 4 LOB.

Individual Statistics: S. Mason 3 hits (2 doubles), 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Iott 2 hits (double), 2 RBI; Thomas 2 hits (double), 1 run scored, 2 RBI; Soto 1 hit; Sheofee 1 hit (home run), 1 run scored, 3 RBI and D. Mason 1 hit (double), 1 run scored, 1 walk.

Coweta   003005   8-14-0

Sand Spr.  021200   5- 7- 0

Team Statistics: 8 runs, 14 hits, 8 RBI, 5 LOB.

Pitching: Robinson (6.0 inn.) 7 hits, 5 runs allowed, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks.

Individual Statistics: S. Mason 4 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI, 3 stolen bases; Iott 3 hits (home run), 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Helton 2 hits, 2 runs scored; Sheofee 1 hit (double), 3 RBI; Thomas 1 hit; Cooper 1 hit (double), 1 run scored; D. Mason 1 hit, 1 run scored and Denton 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News