Coweta Lady Tigers win Bixby Invitational, honor seniors

Coweta Lady Tiger softball defeated the 6A Sand Springs Sandites 8-5 to claim the championship of the Bixby Invitational Tournament Saturday night. The win stretches their winning streak to 19 straight games, including eight shutouts.
The Lady Tigers rallied with five runs in the top of the sixth inning to get the win. They are now 23-2 on the season.
Senior shortstop Sherri Mason led the way with four hits and three stolen bases, while Kayley Iott blasted a three-run home run.
Sand Springs scored two runs in the second to take the initial lead. Coweta answered with three runs in the third and by the end of the fourth inning, the Sandites led 5-3.
The sixth inning was big for the Lady Tigers. Bailey Cooper led off with a double, Dasia Mason reached on an infield single and Rhilee Denton scored courtesy runner Justice Austin on a sacrifice.
Sherri Mason beat out an infield single to score Dasia Mason and Chaney Helton reached on an error to set the stage for Iott’s three run home run over the left-center field fence.
Tarun Robinson went all six innings in the circle.
“It was a wild couple of days, I’m so proud of them,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said. “This is a special group of girls playing well as a team and battling through adversity. We can get them ready, but in the end it is up to them to get the job done.
“We have a couple more district games and need to finish strong.”
In the tournament semi-finals, the Lady Tigers scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to cruise to a 9-2 win over the 6A Jenks Lady Trojans.
Jenks scored two runs in the second and Coweta tied the score with a pair of runs in the top of the third. The Lady Tigers blew the game open with three doubles and a three RBI home run in the fourth inning.
Dasia Mason doubled to centerfield and Sherri Mason followed with an RBI double down the third base line. Kayley Iott blasted a two RBI double to right-center field and pitcher Braedyn Sheofee launched the three RBI home run over the right-centerfield fence.
Sheofee went the distance in the circle for the win.
In early week action, Coweta defeated Claremore 8-3. They were strong at the plate with 12 hits. Seniors Sherri Mason and Rhilee Denton recorded home runs and Kayley Iott added a double. Chaney Helton and Brooklinn Thomas also had two hits in the win.
Tarun Robinson worked all seven innings in the circle.
Coweta celebrated Senior Night on Thursday. Seniors Rhilee Denton, Destiny Miller, Madyson Hedge and Sherri Mason were honored after completing a district double-header with the Tulsa Hale Lady Rangers.
All players saw action on the diamond.
Four Lady Tiger pitchers combined for two no-hit wins (15-0, 10-0). Braedyn Sheofee, Dasia Mason, Tarun Robinson and Madyson Hedge did not allow a hit and only had two walks.
Coweta spread 25 hits over six innings, including six doubles and the pair of home runs. Senior shortstop Sherri Mason blasted two inside-the-park home runs.
In early round action, Coweta rolled to their eighth shutout with a 6-0 win over Broken Arrow.
With Sheofee in the circle, the Lady Tigers held the BA to three just hits.
At the plate, the Lady Tigers blasted three doubles, two triples and a home run.
Coweta defeated Sapulpa 10-2 and won over Perry, 11-1.
The Coweta Lady Tigers will host Pryor in crucial 5A district action this Thursday at 5 p.m. They will travel to Pryor on Sept. 22 before hosting Edison in their final district game on Sept. 24.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!