Coweta Lady Tigers split with Grove, Skiatook

Opening night was not what the Coweta Lady Tigers expected early last week. The Class 4A #6 Grove Lady Ridgerunners escaped with a 41-40 Metro Lakes Conference win in a low scoring, turnover riddled contest. Coweta bounced back Friday night to dominate Skiatook 63-37 as the offense came to life.

“I’m proud of our effort and energy. We are still figuring out each other and the girls responded like I expected,” Coach Jade Allison said. “We didn’t play defense up to what our threshold should be. The girls and me are still getting to know each other. We played a good team on opening night and I praise the girls for playing hard.”

Only scoring two points in the opening period on a lone basket by senior leading scorer Linda Brice did not help. Yet the Lady Tigers responded in the second period by pouring in 18 points to lead 20-18 at halftime.

Allyson Mercer hit a pair of three pointers in the second period and Brice added seven more points to lead the way.

Grove took control in the third period behind four baskets by top scorer Kelby Bexett who finished the game with 16 points. Grove they took a 28-27 lead into the final period.