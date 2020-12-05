Coweta Lady Tigers split with Grove, Skiatook

Opening night was not what the Coweta Lady Tigers expected early last week. The Class 4A #6 Grove Lady Ridgerunners escaped with a 41-40 Metro Lakes Conference win in a low scoring, turnover riddled contest. Coweta bounced back Friday night to dominate Skiatook 63-37 as the offense came to life.
“I’m proud of our effort and energy. We are still figuring out each other and the girls responded like I expected,” Coach Jade Allison said. “We didn’t play defense up to what our threshold should be. The girls and me are still getting to know each other. We played a good team on opening night and I praise the girls for playing hard.”
Only scoring two points in the opening period on a lone basket by senior leading scorer Linda Brice did not help. Yet the Lady Tigers responded in the second period by pouring in 18 points to lead 20-18 at halftime.
Allyson Mercer hit a pair of three pointers in the second period and Brice added seven more points to lead the way.
Grove took control in the third period behind four baskets by top scorer Kelby Bexett who finished the game with 16 points. Grove they took a 28-27 lead into the final period.
Early in the fourth, the Lady Tigers went cold offensively. They allowed Grove to score nine straight points and take a 39-29 lead with 5:20 left in the game. That was too much to overcome, although the Coweta battled back with a three pointer by Allyson Mercer and a basket and free throws by Brice to trail by one point with :29 on the clock.
A heavily contested layup attempt in the closing seconds fell off the rim, preserving the Grove win.
Against Skiatook on Friday, the Lady Tigers got the offense in high gear early to go up 32-13 by halftime. Brice hit 11 of her 13 points in the opening half and Alexxia Mercer added seven of her 10 game points before halftime.
Reserves were phased in during the first half and took over for most of the second half. Everyone got playing minutes in what was a totally different look from the opener against Grove.
“The reserves did a good job and there was lots of good energy. We needed a game like this,” Allison said. “We were able to do what we have been working to accomplish - operating within our means.
“What I have been trying to install is showing. We controlled the boards. Good defense put us in position to win and the bench contributed.”
Coweta will compete in the Inola Tournament Dec. 7-12, opening against Inola on Monday night. On Dec. 15 the Lady Tigers will travel to Glenpool for Metro Lakes Conference play to complete the December portion of the schedule.
The Lady Tigers will host the Tahlequah Lady Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The Muskogee Shriners’ Tournament was originally scheduled for the following Thursday through Saturday but has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!