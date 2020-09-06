Coweta Lady Tigers move to 15-2 on the diamond

Coweta Lady Tiger softball will compete in the Bixby Softball Tournament this Friday and Saturday, facing some of the toughest competition they will see all season.
Games will be played at Bentley Parks, located just south of the Arkansas River off of Memorial Drive at 148th Street South.
Coweta will face Guthrie to open play at 11:45 a.m. Friday on Field 11. The Lady Tigers will play Broken Arrow at 3:15 p.m. on Field 12 and finish the day at 5:15 p.m. against Sapulpa, also on Field 12.
On Saturday, Coweta faces Jenks at 12 noon on Field 12 before crossover action begins at 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
The championship game will be played at 3:45 p.m. on Field 9, with the third-place game set for the same time on Field 10.
“I’m really looking forward to a tough tournament to prepare us for the home stretch of our district games,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said. “The girls are playing well right now and I look to continuing our development as a team.”
Diamond action at Tiger Field on Thursday saw the Lady Tigers host Bishop Kelley for a double header. In the first game, the Lady Comets gave Coweta a new wrinkle with a slow, soft pitch. It took the Lady Tigers until the third inning to come to grips with the change before rolling to a 10-0 run-rule win.
Taren Robinson pitched three innings of no-hit softball with four strikeouts and no walks allowed. Braedyn Sheofee went the final two innings, giving up one hit and no runs while striking out five and allowing no walks. Kelley left two on base.
In the second game, Coach Dunn played young reserves and they came through big time, posting a 14-3, run-rule win. The victory pushed the Lady Tigers’ record to 15-2 for the season and 5-0 in 5A-3 District play.
Coweta scored in all five innings, including five runs in each of the third and fourth innings to record the win. Hitting was led by Braedyn Sheofee with two hits, one run and one RBI. She also finished final two innings in the circle, allowing 1 hit while striking out five batters and allowing no walks. There were two runners left on base.
Freshman lefthander Dasia Mason pitched for 4.2 innings in the circle. She allowed just one hit and one run while striking out five batters and did not give up a walk. Madyson Hedge finished the final third of an inning on the mound. She allowed one hit, two runs and walked one batter.
Collectively, the Lady Tigers left five Lady Comets stranded on the bases.
Karley McNamee and Taylor Hendrickson led at the plate. McNamee blasted a two RBI double, scored two runs, walked once and had a stolen base. Hendrickson had two hits, scored twice, walked once and had two stolen bases.
For the five-inning game, Kelley walked 14 Lady Tigers and also gave up five hits, seven RBI and left one on base.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Collinsville on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for 5 p.m. 5A district action. They will host Pryor at Tiger Field on Thursday, Sept. 17.
