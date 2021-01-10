Coweta Lady Tigers fall short on the hardwoods

It was a tough week on the hardwood for the Coweta Lady Tigers last week who suffered losses to Tahlequah (47-55) at home and to Hilldale (53-55) and Fort Gibson (37-44) on the road.

“We definitely had a tough week, but had a ton of growth this week. The girls fought very hard in every game,” Coach Jade Allison said. “We hope to come into this week building on the improvements we made last week.

The battle of Lady Tiger teams on Tuesday saw a see-saw battle in the first quarter. Tahlequah had a narrow one-point lead after the first quarter of play before stretching the lead to 10 points at the half, leading Coweta 28-18.

Coweta scored 13 points in the third period to Tahlequah’s 11 and found themselves down by eight entering the final quarter, 31-39.

Both teams battled point for point in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough for Coweta to overtake the lead for a win.

Senior Alexxia Mercer led the team in scoring with 18 points, half of which came from beyond the three-point arch. Linda Brice chipped in 14 point of her own.

Others scoring include Allyson Mercer, 8; Moriah Reed, 5 and Nicki Ullrich, 2.