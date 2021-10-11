Coweta Lady Tigers are back-to-back Regional Softball Champions

The Coweta Lady Tigers Softball team can officially call themselves back-to-back regional champions after defeating Shawnee and Sapulpa at home.
The Lady Tigers defeated Shawnee 3-0, followed by a dominant win against Sapulpa 11-0 last week.
The State Tournament begins on Thursday. Their next task is to defend their 5A State Title after winning 8-3 against Midwest City Carl Albert 8-3 last year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Ayer
Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor
I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today