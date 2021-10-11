 Skip to main content
Coweta Lady Tigers are back-to-back Regional Softball Champions
Coweta Lady Tigers are back-to-back Regional Softball Champions

Coweta Softball

The Lady Tigers defeated Shawnee 3-0, followed by a dominant win against Sapulpa 11-0 last week.

The Coweta Lady Tigers Softball team can officially call themselves back-to-back regional champions after defeating Shawnee and Sapulpa at home.

The State Tournament begins on Thursday. Their next task is to defend their 5A State Title after winning 8-3 against Midwest City Carl Albert 8-3 last year.

