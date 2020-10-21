Coweta Lady Tiger softball team wins 5A State Championship

Finishing off one of the most special seasons on record for Coweta Lady Tiger softball, Coweta took command in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to an 8-3 5A State Championship victory over perennial finalist Midwest City Carl Albert on Saturday at Oklahoma City’s ASA Softball Complex.
Coweta has won 33 of its last 34 games and stood up to its No. 1 seed in the tournament against the Titans, who has finished runner up in the last four 5A State Tournament finals. Carl Albert has won seven state championships since 2006. Coweta completes its season 35-3 with its first two losses occurring the first week of the season to Yukon (5-2) and Bixby (9-4) in the Broken Arrow Tournament. The team’s third loss came from Pryor in a district double header just prior to regionals.
Stranding the bases loaded by the Titans in the top of the first inning, the Lady Tigers set the tone with three big runs in the bottom of the first, added two more in the second and a final three runs in the third before locking down the defense for the championship.
After scoring their three first inning runs, the Lady Tigers left the bases loaded as the Titans dodged what could have been a devastating opening inning for them.
Sophomore righthander Braedyn Shoefee went all seven innings to claim the victory, raising her season record to 16-2, allowing eight hits, three runs, with two strike outs, four walks and stranding 10 Titans on the bases.
Freshman second baseman Brooklinn Thomas led the way at the plate with three big hits and three RBI’s. Fellow freshman Chaney Helton added two hits, two runs and an RBI and sophomore Kayley Iott also recorded two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
The Lady Tigers batted around in the opening inning, which left the Titans on their heels from that point forward. After their first inning loading the bases, the Titans only real threat came in the top of the fifth inning when they led off with a double, got a walk and an RBI single down the first base line before adding another single down the third base line to once again load the bases with no outs before the Tigers worked their way out of the jam, once again stranding the bases full of Titans.
“I am so proud of these girls. They are a special group. Carl Albert is a great team and we knew we were going to have to show up and take care of business. We started off hot offensively and after their nerves settled the defense was great,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said after the championship win.
“Braedyn Sheofee pitched a heck of a game and we were able to come out on top. It’s hard to find the words to express how proud I am of this team. All the credit goes to the girls and my assistant coaches. They have made my first year as a head coach a special one that I will never forget. We will celebrate the win, and then it’s time to get back to work for next season.”
Semi-final action Friday saw the Lady Tigers score three runs in the bottom of the first, added two more runs in the second and held Lawton Ike to a run in the top of the second for a 5-1 victory and trip to the 5A State Finals Saturday at ASA Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City with a 34-3 record.
Sophomore right hander Tarin Robinson (14-1) went the full seven innings giving up one unearned run on four hits, while striking out seven, did not allow a walk and left four Ike base runners on the bags.
Bailey Cooper had two hits with a pair of RBI’s and Sherri Mason added two hits, scored twice, walked once and stole a base to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate.
Bottom of the first inning Sherri Mason led off beating out an infield bunt to third base, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI ground out by Chaney Helton. Iott walked and with two outs Brookline Thomas reached on an error by the pitcher, going to second on the overthrow. Sierra Soto also reach on error that scored Iott, Thomas advanced to third on the error and scored on a wild pitch for the 3-0 advantage.
Opening the second Lawton’s leadoff batter reached on an infield error, followed by a single to centerfield and a double to right field to score the unearned run.
Continuing their attack on the Lawton Ike defense, Dasia Mason led off with a single to right field, Rhilee Denton reached on an error sending Mason to third. Madyson Hedge came in to run for Denton, Sherri Mason singled on a line drive to centerfield. Iott walked, followed by a fielder’s choice infield ground out with Hedge thrown out at third. Cooper followed with a two RBI single to right field, scoring Mason and Helton for a 5-1 lead.
From that point on it was defense and Robinson working in the circle that sent the Lady Tigers to Saturday’s championship battle against Midwest City Carl Albert, who defeated district mate Claremore 5-1 in their semi-final game.
“We are extremely proud of these young ladies, played a great game overall. After the opening day win, we seemed to settle down today. We have to play more solid defense, making the routine plays in the finals and we left too many runners on base. Very excited for tomorrow and the opportunity to play for the championship. Our girls are really hooked up right now,” Coach Dunn said after the game.
Quarterfinal action saw Coweta put a pair of runs on the board in the top of the fifth off a Del City error and an inside-the-park home run by Lady Tiger shortstop Sherri Mason. They added two more runs in the sixth for a 4-1 win in the opening round of the 5A State Softball Tournament at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Complex.
Sophomore pitcher Braedyn Sheofee raised her season record to 15-2 with the seven innings of work in the circle, giving up one run on three hits, while striking out five, walking one and stranding three Eagles on the bases.
“We started off slow offensively but were playing pretty good defense. We were able to string a few hits together and once we started hitting the ball, we were able to take advantage of our small ball game and broke it open,” Coach Dunn said after the game.
“Seems like when one of our girls gets a hit we start rolling and were able to finish it off. Braedyn Sheofee did a good job hitting her spots and the moment was not too large for our young players. Very proud of our team’s effort, it is a big deal to win a game at the state tournament.”
The Lady Tigers scored their four runs off five hits. Opening the top of the fifth inning, Dasia Mason reached on an error, with two outs and a two-strike count Sherri Mason blasted a line drive to the left-centerfield fence and used her speed to score a two-RBI home run for the first two runs.
Then in the top of the sixth sophomore Kayley Iott led off with a line drive single to right field, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Cooper. Iott scored on a pass ball for a 3-0 lead. Thomas reached on an error advancing to third and with two outs freshman Whitney Holcomb hit a line drive off the pitcher for an infield RBI single scoring Thomas for the 4-0 lead.
Del City’s only run came in the bottom of the sixth off a single to centerfield, followed by a pair of Coweta errors. Coweta catcher Rhilee Denton tagged the runner out at the plate but was called for interference by being in the baseline in front of the plate allowing the run to score.
Coweta 0 0 0 0 2 2 0—4 – 5 – 3
Del City 0 0 0 0 0 1 0—1 – 3—4
Team Statistics: 4 runs scored, 5 hits, 3 RBI’s, 1 walk, 14 strike outs, 1 walk, 5 left on base.
Pitching: Braedyn Shoefee (7 inn.) (15-2) 1 run allowed, 3 hits, 5 strike outs, 1 walk, 3 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Sherri Mason 1 hit (home run), 1 run scored, 2 RBI’s; Chaney Helton 1 hit; Kayley Iott 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 walk; Sierra Soto 1 hit; Whitney Holcomb 1 hit, 1 RBI; Brooklinn Thomas 1 run scored and Dasia Mason 1 run scored.
Lawton Ike 0 1 0 0 0 0 0—1 – 4 – 4
Coweta 3 2 0 0 0 0 X—5 – 8 – 3
Team Statistics: 5 runs scored, 8 hits, 3 RBI’s, 3 walks, 3 stolen bases, 8 left on base.
Pitching: Tarin Robinson (7.0 inn.) (14-1) 1 run allowed, 4 hits, 7 strike outs, 0 walks, 4 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Bailey Cooper 2 hits, 2 RBI’s; Sherri Mason 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 walk, 1 stolen base; Kayley Iott 1 hit, 1 run scored, 2 walks; Brooklinn Thomas 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 stolen base; Whitney Holcomb 1 hit; Dasia Mason 1 hit and Chaney Helton 1 RBI.
5A State Championship:
Carl Albert 0 2 0 0 1 0 0—3 – 8—4
Coweta 3 2 3 0 0 0 0—8 – 10 – 2
Team Statistics: 8 runs scored, 10 hits, 6 RBI’s, 3 walks, 6 strike outs, 9 left on base.
Pitching: Braedyn Shoefee (7 inn.) (16-2) 8 hits allowed, 3 runs, 2 strike outs, 4 walks, 10 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Brooklinn Thomas 3 hits, 3 RBI’s; Chaney Helton 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Kayley Iott 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; Sherri Mason 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 2 walks, 1 stolen base; Whitney Holcomb 1 hit, 1 RBI; Bailey Cooper 1 run and Sierra Soto 1 walk.
Gallery: Coweta Lady Tiger softball team wins 5A State Championship
Coweta Lady Tigers display their 5A State Fastpitch Softball State Championship trophy after defeating perennial finalist Midwest City Carl Al…
Raising the 5A championship trophy, the Coweta Lady Tiger softball team celebrates after beating the Midwest City Carl Albert Titans 8-3, scor…
Coweta Lady Tiger first year Head Coach Blake Dunn receives his Coaches Recognition Plaque from Tiger Athletic Director DeWayne Hunter as Cowe…
Coweta senior shortstop Sherri Mason drives the softball to the fence in left-centerfield in the top of the fifth inning and used her speed to…
Coweta sophomore pitcher Braedyn Sheoff works in the circle at the 5A State Tournament in Oklahoma City Thursday. Sheofee went the full seven …
Coweta shortstop Sherri Mason crosses the plate with a 2 RBI inside-the-park home run Thursday in the opening round of the 5A State Softball T…
Senior Coweta catcher Rhilee Denton tags out a Del City base runner at the plate, but she was called for interference giving Del City their on…
During a Del City time out, Coweta Head Coach Blake Dunn talks strategy with from left Chaney Helton (3), Sherri Mason (1) and Dasia Mason (11…
Kayley Iott slides safely into third base dislodging the ball in the top of the sixth inning against Del City last Thursday in the quarterfina…
Coweta sophomore righthander Tarin Robinson went the distance Friday in the 5A semi-finals at ASA Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City to defeat Lawt…
Coweta shortstop Sherri Mason (1) beats out an infield hit to first base to set up the Lady Tigers first run in the bottom of the first inning…
Sherri Mason steals second on Lawton Ike on her way to scoring Coweta’s first run in a 5-1 5A semi-final win Friday at ASA Hall of Fame in Okl…
Coweta second baseman Brooklinn Thomas stretches for a wide throw as a Lawton Ike runner slides safely into second. Coweta won the semi-final …
Freshman Dasia Mason drives a single to right field in 5A semi-final action Friday against Lawton Eisenhower at ASA Hall of Fame in Oklahoma C…
Coweta Lady Tiger sophomore righthander Braedyn Shoefee battled through seven tough innings Saturday to claim another clutch victory as the La…
Coweta senior catcher Rhilee Denton attempts to reach a wide throw to the plate at Carl Albert scores one of its three runs, but the Lady Tige…
