Coweta Lady Tiger softball team wins 5A State Championship

Freshman second baseman Brooklinn Thomas led the way at the plate with three big hits and three RBI’s. Fellow freshman Chaney Helton added two hits, two runs and an RBI and sophomore Kayley Iott also recorded two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

The Lady Tigers batted around in the opening inning, which left the Titans on their heels from that point forward. After their first inning loading the bases, the Titans only real threat came in the top of the fifth inning when they led off with a double, got a walk and an RBI single down the first base line before adding another single down the third base line to once again load the bases with no outs before the Tigers worked their way out of the jam, once again stranding the bases full of Titans.

“I am so proud of these girls. They are a special group. Carl Albert is a great team and we knew we were going to have to show up and take care of business. We started off hot offensively and after their nerves settled the defense was great,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said after the championship win.