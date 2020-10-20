Coweta Lady Tiger runners earn Metro Lakes title

Coweta cross country runners continue to dominate their competition as their 2020 running campaign heads into post-season action.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the varsity and junior high Lady Tiger teams successfully defended their conference crowns as the best of the best in their respective divisions at the Metro Lakes Meet in Tahlequah.
Meanwhile, the junior high Tigers earned a second place finish, while the varsity Tigers placed fourth in their respective divisions.
"All the runners had a great day of running," said coach Mike Wilson. "Our junior high prepares for this meet all season. It is their championship race. Both junior high teams represented Coweta like champions, with the girls taking the conference title and the boys coming in second."
Wilson said Metro Lakes Cross Country is competitive and the athletes rose to the challenge.
"For high school, this is their lead up to post-season, and both teams looked prepared for regionals, which will be October 24," he said. "The girls are Metro Lakes champs for the third year in a row, holding off a tough Tahlequah team. From our first person to cross the finish line each race to the last Tiger to cross, we coaches are grateful we get to coach these exceptional kids. We could not be prouder of each one of them."
The varsity girls have been Metro Lakes Conference champions seven out of the last 10 years. The program is consistently a State Meet contender and boasts two State Champion titles. In 2019 they were named as Cross Country Academic State Champions.
The following results have been posted from the Conference Meet:
Varsity Girls, 1st – Hailey Secrest, 20:19.34, 3rd; Brelee Burcham, 20:55.51, 4th; Anna Patterson, 20:55.73, 5th; Macey Brooks, 21:20.07, 6th; Ryleigh Hale, 22:41.48, 11th; Kyliee Addington, 22:46.71, 12th; Lilyan Winter, 23:49.94, 22nd; Angel Whisman, 25:07.98, 33rd; Makenna Stutzman, 25:40.23, 39th; Kealyn Morrison, 32:29.02, 75th; Annie Keel, 33:46.84, 78th and Jayden McMahan, 34:03.71, 79th.
Junior High Girls, 1st - Kate Little, 12:51.65, 1st; Maria Gallardo, 14:08.03, 3rd; Channing Anderson, 14:27.68, 7th; Ava Voyles, 14:28.39, 8th; Brooklyn Singleton, 15:51.63, 18th; Kadence Stapleton, 16:10.64, 20th; Sydney Francis, 16:24.33, 21st; Loren Clark, 17:42.71, 27th; Hannah Myers, 20:40.97, 41st; Carmen Cark, 22:47.62, 42nd; Hope Larson, 25:25.18, 45th and Brittany Foster, 27:08.21, 46th.
Junior High Boys, 2nd – Conner Edmiston, 12:18.83, 3rd; Truett Joiner, 12:34.38, 7th; Elliott Winter, 12:34.89, 8th; Dylan Ingold, 12:37.05, 9th; Aiden Rainbolt, 13:43.91, 25th; Kolton Remmers, 13:47.50, 27th; Hayden Warren, 13:58.68; Caden Meadows, 14:17.18; Andrew Newell, 14:27.74, 33rd; Ethan Jones, 14:35.90, 34th; Daniel Dill, 14:38.39, 36th; Vincente Urrutia, 15:22.47, 45th; Brody Walmer, 18:47.02, 68th and Henry Hank Boomershine, 25:56.49, 75th.
Varsity Boys, 4th – Jaron Meadows, 18:33.9, 14th; Kyle Newell, 18:43.19, 16th; Shane Borszich, 19:01.93, 18th; Wyatt Fincher, 19:07.15, 23rd; Avan Doeksen, 19:12.56, 24th; Colin Neff, 19:26.60, 27th; Layton Haught, 19:27.07, 28th; Samuel Wood, 19:43.98, 33rd; Max Clark, 19:46.03, 34th; Wyatt Boomershine, 20:25.04, 39th; Madix Swalley, 21:17.54, 52nd; Tristan Gillespie, 23:00.75, 68th; Camden Davis, 23:45.77, 76th; Tyler Bell, 24:11.28, 83rd; Lane Fincher, 24:12.07, 84th; Ian Morrison, 24:17.13, 85th and Jonathon Mills, 25:56.17, 90th.
Coweta's XC teams will compete in the 5A Regional Meet on Oct. 24 for the opportunity to qualify for the State Meet on Oct. 31.
