Coweta Lady Tiger Basketball ready for new year

When asked what she saw immediately in her Lady Tigers, Allison was quick to point out their hard work and the seniors who know each other inside and out.

“They have been very accepting of me,” she noted. “I have a different philosophy than they have experienced. They have come to work every day and are very good. They are highly competitive and want to do what is best for the team. They have really opened up.

“This season will consist of what coaches, players and luck can do for us. We have to have all three.”

Allison said she likes to give the girls a lot of freedom on the court running a read and react offense that is hard to defend.

“I want to run, and I think we have the ability to play 10 or 11 kids potentially,” she noted. “On defense we will be run a match-up zone. Teams do not see it a lot and it is a way to get the kids to play man-to-man without really doing that.

“We scrimmaged Booker T. Washington and at the start got blown out, but we made some adjustments and switched things up and were able to compete. Right now, I am looking for another ball handler to work out front with Linda Brice.”