Coweta Lady Tiger Basketball ready for new year

Preparing for a new season under the heavy pressure of a Covid-19 pandemic, Coweta Lady Tiger basketball is still stinging from the abrupt end to the 2019-20 season. Games ceased just as they were about to compete for the third straight year in the state tournament.
A new era begins as first year Head Coach Jade Allison comes to Coweta after 10 years of coaching the Bishop Kelley Lady Comets. She also coached the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs for two years prior to going to Kelley.
During her time in Wagoner, she took the Lady Bulldogs to the 4A State Tournament her first season. Wagoner won six straight games through the loser’s bracket, including an Area Championship, over Sallisaw. That was a quadruple overtime battle.
Allison has 16 years of coaching experience. This is her 13th year as a head coach and she has a career record of 118-179.
She will also serve as an assistant athletic director to first-year AD DeWayne Hunter as she settles into the Coweta system.
Allison is excited about what she has already seen on the Coweta hardwood. She recognizes what she has to work with and continues to better understand her players and how she can reach them for the most positive results.
She has nine seniors on her roster, but currently has no juniors. Six sophomores round out team.
When asked what she saw immediately in her Lady Tigers, Allison was quick to point out their hard work and the seniors who know each other inside and out.
“They have been very accepting of me,” she noted. “I have a different philosophy than they have experienced. They have come to work every day and are very good. They are highly competitive and want to do what is best for the team. They have really opened up.
“This season will consist of what coaches, players and luck can do for us. We have to have all three.”
Allison said she likes to give the girls a lot of freedom on the court running a read and react offense that is hard to defend.
“I want to run, and I think we have the ability to play 10 or 11 kids potentially,” she noted. “On defense we will be run a match-up zone. Teams do not see it a lot and it is a way to get the kids to play man-to-man without really doing that.
“We scrimmaged Booker T. Washington and at the start got blown out, but we made some adjustments and switched things up and were able to compete. Right now, I am looking for another ball handler to work out front with Linda Brice.”
Headed into their senior campaign, the Lady Tigers are led by Brice with 1,105 career points, 197 assists and 324 steals. She is averaging about 16 points per game.
Alexxia Mercer leads in rebounds with 458 and her twin sister Allyson Mercer leads in blocks with 22. Hannah Meadows leads the seniors and team with 108 steals.
Joining the team this season is Haskell senior transfer Sherri Mason, a softball All State honoree.
Other seniors on the roster include Moriah Reed, Amanda Geneva, Nicki Ullrich and Alyvia Schumacher. Sophomores include Cooper Hilton, Caitlin Boone, Justice Austin, Brelee Burcham, Katelynn Brians, Kyliee Addington and Courtney Scott.
Assistant coaches working with Allison will be Dustin Steele, former Coweta player Haley Brewster, Brandon Wilson and former Tiger player/volunteer Tanner Kennon.
Right now, the Lady Tigers are scheduled to open the regular season on Tuesday, Dec. 1 when they host the Grove Lady Ridgerunners in Metro Lakes Conference action. They will then host the Skiatook Lady Bulldogs on Friday, Dec. 4, followed by competition in the Inola Tournament Dec. 7-12.
First regular season road action will be at Glenpool on Tuesday, Dec. 15 to complete the December portion of the schedule.
