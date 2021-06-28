Coweta golf novice, Celeste Durnal, grows skillset to become natural competitor

Incoming Coweta High School sophomore Celeste Durnal never picked up a golf club a day in her life until last year. That year, as a freshman, she took home two medals.

“I want to do this the rest of my high school and college career,” Durnal said. “I don’t want to give up.”

As a freshman at Coweta Intermediate High School, Durnal took fourth place in a junior high golf tournament at Hilldale. It was her first tournament, out of 48 girls.

In her fifth tournament, she placed 10th — and that was a high school tournament.

Durnal would be the first to tell inquirers prior to her freshman year, she didn’t know anything about golf. She comes from a softball and cheerleading background. Her family didn’t play.

That all changed when she met 88-year-old Fran Smith.

Smith is a former professional golfer from Tulsa, and Durnal’s grandmother, a housekeeper, happens to clean Smith’s house.

“She gave me a book about golf. I knew how to hold the golf club but I didn’t have the right swing,” Durnal said.

Makes sense coming from a softball background.