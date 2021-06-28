Coweta golf novice, Celeste Durnal, grows skillset to become natural competitor

Incoming Coweta High School sophomore Celeste Durnal never picked up a golf club a day in her life until last year. That year, as a freshman, she took home two medals.
“I want to do this the rest of my high school and college career,” Durnal said. “I don’t want to give up.”
As a freshman at Coweta Intermediate High School, Durnal took fourth place in a junior high golf tournament at Hilldale. It was her first tournament, out of 48 girls.
In her fifth tournament, she placed 10th — and that was a high school tournament.
Durnal would be the first to tell inquirers prior to her freshman year, she didn’t know anything about golf. She comes from a softball and cheerleading background. Her family didn’t play.
That all changed when she met 88-year-old Fran Smith.
Smith is a former professional golfer from Tulsa, and Durnal’s grandmother, a housekeeper, happens to clean Smith’s house.
“She gave me a book about golf. I knew how to hold the golf club but I didn’t have the right swing,” Durnal said.
Makes sense coming from a softball background.
“I was used to swinging down on the ground. I eventually got the hang of it and started getting in the rhythm.”
Smith is not the only person Durnal owes her success to. Her coach, Lucien Littledave, is right up there. 2021 was his first year as head coach of the girl’s golf team. He stays busy assisting with volleyball and junior varsity and freshman boys’ basketball, too.
Prior to golf season, Littledave was selected as Coweta’s Coach of the Month in March.
“He taught me a lot of things about golf that I didn’t know,” Durnal said. “He helped me with my struggles and helped me get better every practice.”
With big golf goals on her mind, Durnal knows it’s going to take a lot of practice to make perfect. She’d like to improve her drive and getting to the green.
Putting, she feels, is a piece of cake.
“I’m really good at putting and getting it through the hole,” she said with a smile.