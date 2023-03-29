STILLWATER - The first Tiger goal felt inevitable.

Coweta opened the Stillwater Cup with an unrelenting offensive burst. After the Lady Tigers amassed seven early shots, including one where the ball whistled just over the crossbar, senior forward Katelyn Brians finally managed to turn a chance into a goal.

Coweta beat the Class 4A Verdigris Lady Cardinals 3-0 on Friday evening in Stillwater at Pioneer Stadium. With the win, the Lady Tigers won the consolation championship title and fifth place overall in the Stillwater Cup.

Edmond Santa Fe, Stillwater, Booker T. Washington and Owasso were the only schools to finish better than Coweta in the tournament. With district play starting after a game against Tahlequah next week, the Class 5A Lady Tigers moved to 4-3.

Brians’ goal, a crafty shot midway through the first half where she quickly booted a ball that popped out from a scrum of players competing in the box, was one of many good looks at goal the Lady Tigers got.

Being smart with scoring opportunities was something coach Kris Chilcoat emphasized to his players before the game.

“We did kind of control the game,” Chilcoat said. “Got some shots. That was kind of what we were looking for this game. We talked about taking quality shots.”

Coweta came out of the second half firing, too. Five minutes into the second half, junior midfielder Hannah Raska rifled a shot that sailed over the outstretched arms of Verdigris’ fluorescent-pink clad goalie and into the goal. Sophomore midfielder Madison Kidd added a third goal with 25:50 to play.

It was more than enough support for the Coweta defense that pitched two shutouts during the tournament.

“Defensively we’re pretty sound,” Chilcoat said. “Solid in there. I think the most goals we’ve been scored on is when Holland Hall beat us 4-0. But other than that, games have been a one or two goal differential.”

The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 to Class 6A Booker T. Washington on Thursday in the tournament’s first round and then beat Class 4A Cache 4-0 later that night.

Chilcoat said his team benefits from playing teams from higher classes early in the year.

“We come to this tournament to get experience for our season,” Chilcoat said. “We come play some quality 6A schools. We’re doing really well. We’re playing a lot of possession. Kind of controlling the game. We just need to get some more shots on goal.”

The Lady Tigers are a veteran team with aspirations of winning a district title.

Brians, midfielders Ashley Myers and Anna Patterson, forward Lilyan Winter and defender Katy Wilson are some of the seniors Chilcoat has seen develop into team leaders.

“We’re kind of led by the senior class that has been with me for about four years,” Chilcoat said. “Most everyone started as freshmen. Looking for those girls to pull through for us and hopefully fare well in district play.”

And the goal when playoffs come around? Go further than the past two seasons that ended with 1-0 defeats to Collinsville and Sapulpa.

“This group of girls that have been with me since freshman, we’d like to make it past the second round,” Chilcoat said.