Coweta Football: New alignment brings new opponents for 2020

Coweta’s football district alignment for 2020-2021 gives a different look to competition this season. Shawnee joins District 5A-3, coming down from Class 6A, while Glenpool and Tulsa Nathan Hale move from the district over into District 5A-4.
Returning to 5A-3 with the Tigers will be Bishop Kelley, Durant, McAlester and Tulsa Edison. New district opponents will be Tulsa East Central and Tulsa Will Rogers.
Non-district opponents on the schedule include the traditional Highway 51 clash with 4A Wagoner to open the season, followed by a tentative trip to Frontenac, Kansas.
The Tigers will open their home campaign in week three, hosting the 6A Muskogee Roughers at Tiger Field.
Last year, Bishop Kelley advanced to the semi-finals before being eliminated by OKC McGuinness, 48-22. Coweta lost in the quarterfinals to Piedmont, 62-21 and McAlester fell in the quarterfinals to Midwest City Carl Albert, 38-7. Tulsa Edison lost in the quarterfinals to OKC McGuinness, 42-41.