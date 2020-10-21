Coweta falls to Mount St. Mary in volleyball state semi-finals

Battling through five rugged sets, the Coweta Lady Tigers fell 3-2 in the semi-finals of the 5A State Volleyball Tournament to perennial state qualifier Mount St. Mary (Oklahoma City). They complete their season with a 23-8 record.
Coweta jumped out early in the opening set, winning 25-18. Mount St. Mary led from the start in the second set to win with an identical score, 25-18. In the third set, the Lady Tigers grabbed an early lead and did not trail to win 25-20.
The fourth set was a battle to the finish before the Rockets won, 25-22.
Mount St. Mary took total control in the fifth and final set and rolled to a 15-5 win, sealing their trip to the 5A state finals where they were defeated by Victory Christian School (Tulsa), 3-0.
Victory Christian recorded set wins of 25-18, 27-25 and 25-17 enroute to its fourth consecutive state championship title. They finish the season with a 23-6 record and won their final eight matches without dropping a set.
Coweta defeated Mount St. Mary 2-0 early in the season in the Catoosa Tournament where they also split with Midwest City Carl Albert, 2-0, 0-2. The Lady Tigers defeated Glenpool in the Coweta Tournament, 2-0.
After losing twice to Skiatook in tournament play, the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Bulldogs 3-2 to claim the Metro Lakes Conference championship near the end of the regular season.
“(It was a) Great game on Monday. We had our opportunities, but didn’t capitalize on them. Congratulations to Mount St. Mary coaches and players,” Coweta Head Coach Tony Ramos said. “I’m proud of our team. We battled, never gave up and showed everyone that we belong at the top of 5A volleyball. I’m sad for the girls, I wanted it for them.
“They became a team when we needed it the most and they trusted each other. At the end, I’m glad we were able to finish the season and that we didn’t have any problems with all of the Covid stuff.”
“I would like to thank the team, parents, fans and the Coweta Public Schools’ administration for giving me the chance to lead this program and this great group of wonderful young ladies and athletes. These girls deserve all the credit. Thanks, Coweta, for your support,” Ramos added.
In the semi-finals, the Lady Tigers had seven serving aces, 24 kills, 11 blocks, 19 assists and 71 digs. Madison Swift led the way in blocks (5) and had seven kills along with Alexxia and Allyson Mercer. Allyson also led in assists (11). Kaycee Stiles led with three serving aces and 30 digs.
Victory Christian Academy defeated Midwest City Carl Albert 3-0 in the first semi-final match with set scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-14.
In quarterfinal action Monday afternoon, the Lady Tigers won the opening set with a kill shot by Grace Meeker, 25-14.
The game became more competitive in the second set. Sapulpa took a 10-1 lead and the Lady Tigers battled back to a 21-23 score before the Lady Chieftains won 26-24 to even the score.
Coweta came back to win the next two sets 25-20 and 25-15 to advance to the 5A semi-finals.
In the third set, the Lady Tigers were down 1-5 before taking the lead on an eight-point serve by Kaycee Stiles for a 14-10 advantage. They held the margin for the win.
“Great win for Coweta. Give credit to Sapulpa, they figured some things out and got back at us,” Coach Ramos said. “We gave that second set up and started really slow, but came back and played hard the last two sets.”
Senior Libero Kaycee Stiles led Coweta with four serving aces and 38 digs. Alexxia Mercer led in kills with 18, along with eight digs and Grace Meeker led in blocks with six and Madison Swift finished with five.
Allyson Mercer led in assists with 20 along with 12 kills, one block and seven digs. Alex Harper finished with five kills and eight digs. Kamryn Lydens finished with 14 assists.
