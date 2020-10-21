Coweta falls to Mount St. Mary in volleyball state semi-finals

“(It was a) Great game on Monday. We had our opportunities, but didn’t capitalize on them. Congratulations to Mount St. Mary coaches and players,” Coweta Head Coach Tony Ramos said. “I’m proud of our team. We battled, never gave up and showed everyone that we belong at the top of 5A volleyball. I’m sad for the girls, I wanted it for them.

“They became a team when we needed it the most and they trusted each other. At the end, I’m glad we were able to finish the season and that we didn’t have any problems with all of the Covid stuff.”

“I would like to thank the team, parents, fans and the Coweta Public Schools’ administration for giving me the chance to lead this program and this great group of wonderful young ladies and athletes. These girls deserve all the credit. Thanks, Coweta, for your support,” Ramos added.

In the semi-finals, the Lady Tigers had seven serving aces, 24 kills, 11 blocks, 19 assists and 71 digs. Madison Swift led the way in blocks (5) and had seven kills along with Alexxia and Allyson Mercer. Allyson also led in assists (11). Kaycee Stiles led with three serving aces and 30 digs.

Victory Christian Academy defeated Midwest City Carl Albert 3-0 in the first semi-final match with set scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-14.