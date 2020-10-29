Coweta-Durant football game to be played at Tiger Field; limited tickets now on sale

Just in time for Senior Night, the Coweta Tiger football program will be back at home Friday, Nov. 6 to host the Durant Lions in the last regular season game.

School officials say seating will be limited with only 700 home tickets. Fans can go to the Intermediate High School Friday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 5 to pick up tickets in the office of Coweta Athletic Department Secretary Kerri Bradshaw.

Fans will then bring those tickets to the stadium on game night and pay $5 each at the gate.

There will be no tickets sold at the game.

School officials say once all 700 tickets are sold, no other tickets will be available. The maximum number of tickets purchased at one time is limited to five.

Everyone is excited to be coming back home for action at Tiger Field after the turf and stadium were damaged by a late August automobile crash.

“We do appreciate everyone’s patience. It has been a difficult situation for our kids, coaches, parents and administration,” said Coweta Athletic Director Dewayne Hunter. “The field turf will be finished in the next few days.”