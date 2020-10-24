Coweta dominates Shawnee, 34-7

With dominating defense and balanced scoring, the Coweta Tigers defeated the Shawnee Wolves 34-7 Friday to remain undefeated (5-0) in 5A-3 district action.
The Tigers are 7-1 on the season as they prepare for an. Oct. 30 showdown at Bishop Kelley for what should determine the district champion.
They played their “home game” once again on a neutral field in Bixby as they wait for turf to be replaced at Tiger Field.
“Know what you did tonight, you took care of business,” Head Coach Tim Harper told the team after the game. “It was not always pretty, but our defense pitched a shutout and (we gave) an overall pretty good team effort.
“I’m proud of you, glory to the Lord. We are not always pretty, but we are getting it done.”
Harper said the Oct. 30 matchup will be a big game for the Tigers.
“I am proud of how our team is handling adversity (this season) as we continue to have to practice on grass, play on the road and deal with the Covid-19 situation,” Harper added. “Our coaches are doing a fantastic job and we have to get busy getting ready for Tulsa Kelley.”
Sophomore all-purpose back Mason Ford led the Tigers in rushing with seven carries for 62 yards and also caught three passes for 44 yards. Senior tight end Gunnar McCollough led the Tigers in receiving with seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Gage Hamm completed 11 of 17 passes for 144 yards but threw one interception that was returned for Shawnee’s only points in the game.
Coweta received the opening kickoff and was forced to punt. On the Wolves’ first offensive play, Tiger Brent Barlow recovered a fumble at the 32-yard line.
Na’Kylan Starks went 27 yards on the first play from scrimmage and quarterback Gage Hamm took the ball up the middle for an eight-yard touchdown. After Brody Rucker’s extra point kick, the Tigers led 7-0.
On the following kickoff, Coweta defenders forced the Wolves’ return man back to their own seven-yard line. A sack by Ford on Shawnee quarterback Jaylon Orange at the one-yard line set up a punt situation in the end zone.
Tiger defender Michael Fletcher blocked the punt out of the end zone for a safety and Coweta led 9-0 Coweta with 7:56 remaining in the period.
With :47.1 remaining on the first period clock, Hamm threw a flare pass that was intercepted by Shawnee defender Joe Maytubby and returned 46 yards for a touchdown. The extra point kick by Ian Johnson narrowed the deficit to 9-7. They were Shawnee’s only points of the game.
Coweta then mounted a five-minute methodical drive that ended with a three-yard pass from Hamm to tight end McCollough for a touchdown in the south end zone. Rucker tacked on the extra point for a 16-7 advantage with 7:19 left in the half.
Late in the period the Tigers stalled after reaching a first and goal. Rucker kicked a 24-yard field goal out of the hold of Justis Grammar for a 19-7 halftime Coweta lead.
The Tiger offense got a little ragged in the third quarter as penalties repeatedly stopped drives deep into Wolves territory. With 1:38 left in the period and a first and goal at the Shawnee eight-yard line, Ford carried to the one-yard line before fumbling the ball into the end zone.
Offensive tackle Luke Morgan fell on the ball for a touchdown. Rucker added the extra point for a 26-7 lead.
Coweta’s final score came with 3:45 left in the game when sophomore tailback William Mason carried six yards up the middle into the end zone for the touchdown. Electing to go for two on the extra point, Hamm connected with Wesley Spohn for two-points and a 34-7 score.
In other district action Friday, Bishop Kelley defeated East Central 49-7, McAlester defeated Tulsa Edison 21-0 and Tulsa Rogers defeated Durant 38-34.
A classic battle situation looms Friday as the Tigers travel to Bishop Kelley for a chance to take the District 5A-3 lead. The two 5-0 top 10 ranked teams collide at 7 p.m.
Last year, the Tigers had the chance at the end of the game to defeat the Comets, but a dropped pass in the end zone ended the opportunity.
