Coweta dominates Shawnee, 34-7

With dominating defense and balanced scoring, the Coweta Tigers defeated the Shawnee Wolves 34-7 Friday to remain undefeated (5-0) in 5A-3 district action.

The Tigers are 7-1 on the season as they prepare for an. Oct. 30 showdown at Bishop Kelley for what should determine the district champion.

They played their “home game” once again on a neutral field in Bixby as they wait for turf to be replaced at Tiger Field.

“Know what you did tonight, you took care of business,” Head Coach Tim Harper told the team after the game. “It was not always pretty, but our defense pitched a shutout and (we gave) an overall pretty good team effort.

“I’m proud of you, glory to the Lord. We are not always pretty, but we are getting it done.”

Harper said the Oct. 30 matchup will be a big game for the Tigers.

“I am proud of how our team is handling adversity (this season) as we continue to have to practice on grass, play on the road and deal with the Covid-19 situation,” Harper added. “Our coaches are doing a fantastic job and we have to get busy getting ready for Tulsa Kelley.”