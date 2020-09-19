Coweta dominates Muskogee for 42-21 win

Dominating the first half of action Friday at the Indian Bowl in Muskogee, the Coweta Tigers cruised to an impressive 42-21 win over the 6A Roughers. The game was re-located to Muskogee due to damages at Tiger Field.
Coweta had an impressive first half of football offensively. Junior quarterback Gage Hamm completed 17 of 21 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 13 times for an additional 104 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore Mason Ford caught six passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half and rushed two yards for another touchdown.
Coweta took a 35-14 halftime lead, then maintained control through the second half for the final verdict.
Defensively, the Tigers held Muskogee to 147 yards of total offense in the first half.
“The first half of football showed us the team we knew we had. In the second half we went back to playing like a bunch of sophomores and juniors,” Head Coach Tim Harper said. “I love this team and am proud of their effort. We found out just how good we can be, but stupid mistakes and five penalties in the second half stopped our momentum.”
“It’s always great when we play hard for four quarters of football and we found a new power back in William Mason late in the game.”
Mason carried the ball four crucial clock-bleeding times for 43 yards. He broke an 8-yard scoring run with 2:49 left to play to seal the 42-21 win.
Hamm left the game early in the fourth period after a helmet-to-helmet collision with a Rougher defender temporarily stunned him. Sophomore Na’Kylan Starks finished the game and managed the clock with timely runs to finish off the win.
Hamm had a tremendous night of football before leaving the game. He rushed for 108 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown and completed 20 of 28 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one interception.
Starks completed three of four passes for 34 yards and rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries.
Ford finished with seven catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns and senior tight end Gunnar McCollough caught five balls for 75 yards.
Coweta opened the first period with an eight-play, 86-yard drive. Ford scored on a 49-yard reception from Hamm, breaking several tackles on the way to the end zone. Brody Rucker kicked the first of six extra points with 8:29 left on the clock.
The second Tiger score came when Ford returned a Rougher kickoff to the Muskogee 39. Seven plays later, Hamm scored from two yards out.
Coweta took control of the game in the second period. Ford scored on a two-yard run, capping a 10-play, 69 -yard drive with 7:50 to play in the quarter. On their next scoring series, Ford caught a pass for a 19-yard gain, McCollough caught an eight-yard pass and Hamm ran 30 yards for a first and goal at the 10. Hamm passed to Starks for the seven-yard score with 2:56 left in the half.
In the final 1:25 of the half, Hamm passed 27 yards to Kam Chrisman. On 4th and 10, he found McCollough open for 20 yards and a first down with :20 left.
Hamm hit Ford on the far side of the field, who raced 14 yards to score, giving Coweta a 35-14 halftime score.
Mason scored Coweta’s only second half touchdown late in the game to finish off an impressive night of football on the road.
On Sept. 25 the Coweta Tigers will celebrate Senior Night and open 2020 district play by hosting 2019 5A-3 District Champion Tulsa Edison. The game will be played on the track field south of the Tiger Field.
Missing some of the offensive rushing power of past seasons, the Eagles do return defensive end Chris McClellan, who recorded 75 tackles and 4 sacks last season. He has offers from six universities as a 6-3, 270, junior.
Joining him are Holden Martinson, TE-DE, 6-5, 245, senior; Jake Mulcahy, OL, 6-8, 305, senior; Iman Oates, L, 6-2, 300, senior and Gerard Thompson, RB, 5-10, 180, senior. The Eagles have 11 seniors on their roster this season.
The Eagles opened at Sapulpa with a shocking 61-14 loss but rebounded in week two to defeat crosstown rival Tulsa Memorial, 53-8.
