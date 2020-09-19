Coweta dominates Muskogee for 42-11 win

Mason carried the ball four crucial clock-bleeding times for 43 yards. He broke an 8-yard scoring run with 2:49 left to play to seal the 42-21 win.

Hamm left the game early in the fourth period after a helmet-to-helmet collision with a Rougher defender temporarily stunned him. Sophomore Na’Kylan Starks finished the game and managed the clock with timely runs to finish off the win.

Hamm had a tremendous night of football before leaving the game. He rushed for 108 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown and completed 20 of 28 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one interception.

Starks completed three of four passes for 34 yards and rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries.

Ford finished with seven catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns and senior tight end Gunnar McCollough caught five balls for 75 yards.

Coweta opened the first period with an eight-play, 86-yard drive. Ford scored on a 49-yard reception from Hamm, breaking several tackles on the way to the end zone. Brody Rucker kicked the first of six extra points with 8:29 left on the clock.

The second Tiger score came when Ford returned a Rougher kickoff to the Muskogee 39. Seven plays later, Hamm scored from two yards out.