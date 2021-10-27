Coweta cross country squads proving they're worthy contenders; championship begins Saturday

The 2021 Coweta girls and boys cross country teams are proving they are respectable contenders after the OSSA Regional Meet at Mohawk Park Oct. 23.

The girls squad achieved second place in the District 5A 5Km run out of 12 schools. The team’s total time was 1:43:53, and the top 5 average time was 20:46.52.

Junior Brelee Burcham, from Coweta, scored first place out of 105 runners in the 5A girl’s race. Burcham ran the course in 19:11.67, beating out the second place finisher — from Bishop Kelley — by about nine seconds.

The Wagoner County American-Tribune reached out to Burcham days after the regional meet.

“My season this year has gone really well,” Burcham said. “The team keeps getting better and better every meet, the girls and boys. This Saturday, I am hoping to win as an individual and I am hoping the team gets in the top 3. Lastly, I want to give all the glory to God for helping me through this season.”