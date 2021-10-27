 Skip to main content
Coweta cross country squads proving they're worthy contenders; championship begins Saturday
Brelee Burcham

Coweta's Brelee Burcham gets first place at regionals.

 Courtesy: Bubba Burcham

The 2021 Coweta girls and boys cross country teams are proving they are respectable contenders after the OSSA Regional Meet at Mohawk Park Oct. 23.

The girls squad achieved second place in the District 5A 5Km run out of 12 schools. The team’s total time was 1:43:53, and the top 5 average time was 20:46.52.

Junior Brelee Burcham, from Coweta, scored first place out of 105 runners in the 5A girl’s race. Burcham ran the course in 19:11.67, beating out the second place finisher — from Bishop Kelley — by about nine seconds.

The Wagoner County American-Tribune reached out to Burcham days after the regional meet.

“My season this year has gone really well,” Burcham said. “The team keeps getting better and better every meet, the girls and boys. This Saturday, I am hoping to win as an individual and I am hoping the team gets in the top 3. Lastly, I want to give all the glory to God for helping me through this season.”

Burcham also won first overall in the Metro Lakes Conference Conference championship last week. She won the individual crown with a 5k time of 19:04.

Senior Haley Secrest, from Coweta, wasn’t far behind Burcham at regionals, scoring fourth place with a time of 19:45.96.

The Coweta boys cross country team scored third in the 5A 5Km run out of 14 schools. The team’s total time was 1:30:59, and the top 5 average time was 18:11.76.

Junior Avan Doeksen was the top scorer for Coweta, coming in fourth place with a time of 17:15.33.

Both District 5A and 6A schools competed at Mohawk Park at different times.

The Cross Country State Championship Meet will be Saturday, Oct. 30 at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Okla. The 5A girls are slated to compete at 10:15 a.m., followed by the boys at 11 a.m.

This article will be updated with the championship results.

