Coweta cross country ladies win Hornet meet

The Coweta Lady Tigers captured a championship title at the 2020 Booker T. Washington “Come Run with the Hornets” meet held Friday, Sept. 24 in Tulsa. Six runners finished among the Top 10 as Coweta bested a field of seven scoring teams.

Brelee Burcham (20:36.25), Hailey Secrest (20:51.46) and Macey Brooks (21:15.17) earned 2nd, 3rd and 4th place finishes to lead the team on the course.

Other runners, times and placings include Anna Patterson, 22:51.24, 8th; Ryleigh Hale, 22:53.66, 9th; Riley Buthod, 23:25.65, 15th and Kyliee Addington, 23:58.12, 18th.

The varsity Tigers finished in the middle of the pack, placing fifth out of nine teams. Leading the pack in the Top 20 were Jaron Meadows in 16th place with a time of 18:53.23 and Kyle Newell in 17th place with a time of 18:54.02.

Rounding out the team were Shane Borszich, 19:05.67, 22nd; Colin Neff, 19:25.26, 30th; Layton Haught, 19:51.29, 35th; Max Clark, 19:59.24, 36th and Wyatt Fincher, 20:33.15, 46th.

Other Coweta results:

Junior Varsity Lady Tigers, 5th. Angel Whisman, 24:22.62, 1st; Makenna Stutzman, 27:04.65, 8th; Annie Keel, 31:12.05, 35th; Kealyn Morrison, 32:11.96, 37th and Jayden McMahan, 34:43.24, 49th.