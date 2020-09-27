 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coweta cross country ladies win Hornet meet

Coweta cross country ladies win Hornet meet

Coweta Cross Country

The Coweta Lady Tigers captured a championship title at the 2020 Booker T. Washington “Come Run with the Hornets” meet held Friday, Sept. 24 in Tulsa. Six runners finished among the Top 10 as Coweta bested a field of seven scoring teams.

Brelee Burcham (20:36.25), Hailey Secrest (20:51.46) and Macey Brooks (21:15.17) earned 2nd, 3rd and 4th place finishes to lead the team on the course.

Other runners, times and placings include Anna Patterson, 22:51.24, 8th; Ryleigh Hale, 22:53.66, 9th; Riley Buthod, 23:25.65, 15th and Kyliee Addington, 23:58.12, 18th.

The varsity Tigers finished in the middle of the pack, placing fifth out of nine teams. Leading the pack in the Top 20 were Jaron Meadows in 16th place with a time of 18:53.23 and Kyle Newell in 17th place with a time of 18:54.02.

Rounding out the team were Shane Borszich, 19:05.67, 22nd; Colin Neff, 19:25.26, 30th; Layton Haught, 19:51.29, 35th; Max Clark, 19:59.24, 36th and Wyatt Fincher, 20:33.15, 46th.

Other Coweta results:

Junior Varsity Lady Tigers, 5th. Angel Whisman, 24:22.62, 1st; Makenna Stutzman, 27:04.65, 8th; Annie Keel, 31:12.05, 35th; Kealyn Morrison, 32:11.96, 37th and Jayden McMahan, 34:43.24, 49th.

Junior Varsity Tiger, 3rd. Samuel Wood, 19:50.80, 5th; Wyatt Boomershine, 20:10.58, 7th; Avan Doeksen, 21:00.70, 13th; Lane Fincher, 23:53.20, 43rd; Camden Davis, 23:54.35, 44th; Matthew Griebel, 24:08.38, 52nd; Jonathon Mills, 24:37.45, 55th; Ian Morrison, 25:29.56, 62nd; Tristan Gillespie, 25:33.70, 63rd and Damien Robinson, 31:24.09, 88th.

Sloat Junior High Lady Tigers, 6th. Kate Little, 13:58.18, 3rd; Maria Gallardo, 14:45.86, 11th; Ava Voyles, 15:43.18, 31st; Channing Anderson, 16:01.53, 40th; Brooklyn Singleton, 16:58.96, 61st; Alyssa Davis, 17:07.05, 6th; Kadence Stapleton, 17:12.02, 69th; Jaylah Johnston, 17:15.65, 74th; Alexis Miller, 17:35.99, 80th; Brynlee Curtis, 17:59.80, 85th; Sydney Francis, 18:01.77, 86th; Loren Clark, 19:09.85, 106th; Brookelynne Hughes, 19:43.45, 11tth; Carmen Clark, 21:54.73, 126th; Laci Sowers, 26:38.54, 130th and Brittany Foster, 28:04.57, 132nd.

Sloat Junior High Boys, 3rd. Conner Edmiston, 12:1875, 6th; Logan McKinney, 13:02.40, 16th; Truett Joiner, 13:17.27, 23rd; Elliott Winter, 13:17.52, 24th; Kolton Remmers, 14:06.39, 47th; Dylan Ingold, 14:19.92, 53rd; Hayden Warren, 14:20.95, 54th; Ethan Jones, 14:54.49, 67th; Caden Meadows, 14:57.52, 69th; Tyler Roberts, 15:24.28, 83rd; Andrew Newell, 15:27.44, 85th; Daniel Dill, 15:29.66, 87th; Vincente Urrutia, 16:29.40, 106th; Brody Walmer, 19:59.24, 151st; Thaddeus Bilby Thompson, 24:17.16, 160th and Henry Hank Boomershine, 28:18.31, 162nd.

Coweta cross country runners will compete in the Owasso Cross Country Invitationalj planned Thursday, Oct. 1 at Mohawk Park in Tulsa.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News