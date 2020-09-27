Coweta cross country ladies win Hornet meet

The Coweta Lady Tigers captured a championship title at the 2020 Booker T. Washington “Come Run with the Hornets” meet held Friday, Sept. 24 in Tulsa. Six runners finished among the Top 10 as Coweta bested a field of seven scoring teams.
Brelee Burcham (20:36.25), Hailey Secrest (20:51.46) and Macey Brooks (21:15.17) earned 2nd, 3rd and 4th place finishes to lead the team on the course.
Other runners, times and placings include Anna Patterson, 22:51.24, 8th; Ryleigh Hale, 22:53.66, 9th; Riley Buthod, 23:25.65, 15th and Kyliee Addington, 23:58.12, 18th.
The varsity Tigers finished in the middle of the pack, placing fifth out of nine teams. Leading the pack in the Top 20 were Jaron Meadows in 16th place with a time of 18:53.23 and Kyle Newell in 17th place with a time of 18:54.02.
Rounding out the team were Shane Borszich, 19:05.67, 22nd; Colin Neff, 19:25.26, 30th; Layton Haught, 19:51.29, 35th; Max Clark, 19:59.24, 36th and Wyatt Fincher, 20:33.15, 46th.
Other Coweta results:
Junior Varsity Lady Tigers, 5th. Angel Whisman, 24:22.62, 1st; Makenna Stutzman, 27:04.65, 8th; Annie Keel, 31:12.05, 35th; Kealyn Morrison, 32:11.96, 37th and Jayden McMahan, 34:43.24, 49th.
Junior Varsity Tiger, 3rd. Samuel Wood, 19:50.80, 5th; Wyatt Boomershine, 20:10.58, 7th; Avan Doeksen, 21:00.70, 13th; Lane Fincher, 23:53.20, 43rd; Camden Davis, 23:54.35, 44th; Matthew Griebel, 24:08.38, 52nd; Jonathon Mills, 24:37.45, 55th; Ian Morrison, 25:29.56, 62nd; Tristan Gillespie, 25:33.70, 63rd and Damien Robinson, 31:24.09, 88th.
Sloat Junior High Lady Tigers, 6th. Kate Little, 13:58.18, 3rd; Maria Gallardo, 14:45.86, 11th; Ava Voyles, 15:43.18, 31st; Channing Anderson, 16:01.53, 40th; Brooklyn Singleton, 16:58.96, 61st; Alyssa Davis, 17:07.05, 6th; Kadence Stapleton, 17:12.02, 69th; Jaylah Johnston, 17:15.65, 74th; Alexis Miller, 17:35.99, 80th; Brynlee Curtis, 17:59.80, 85th; Sydney Francis, 18:01.77, 86th; Loren Clark, 19:09.85, 106th; Brookelynne Hughes, 19:43.45, 11tth; Carmen Clark, 21:54.73, 126th; Laci Sowers, 26:38.54, 130th and Brittany Foster, 28:04.57, 132nd.
Sloat Junior High Boys, 3rd. Conner Edmiston, 12:1875, 6th; Logan McKinney, 13:02.40, 16th; Truett Joiner, 13:17.27, 23rd; Elliott Winter, 13:17.52, 24th; Kolton Remmers, 14:06.39, 47th; Dylan Ingold, 14:19.92, 53rd; Hayden Warren, 14:20.95, 54th; Ethan Jones, 14:54.49, 67th; Caden Meadows, 14:57.52, 69th; Tyler Roberts, 15:24.28, 83rd; Andrew Newell, 15:27.44, 85th; Daniel Dill, 15:29.66, 87th; Vincente Urrutia, 16:29.40, 106th; Brody Walmer, 19:59.24, 151st; Thaddeus Bilby Thompson, 24:17.16, 160th and Henry Hank Boomershine, 28:18.31, 162nd.
Coweta cross country runners will compete in the Owasso Cross Country Invitationalj planned Thursday, Oct. 1 at Mohawk Park in Tulsa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!