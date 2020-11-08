Coweta cross country ladies finish just shy of the State podium

The strength of the Coweta Lady Tiger cross country team was ever present at the 2020 5A State Cross Country meet where they finished just two points off of the medals podium in fourth place.
The competition was held Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Edmond Santa Fe. Bishop Kelley, Noble and Sapulpa captured the top three spots in the meet.
Sapulpa dropped from Class 6A to 5A this year with a strong team that only beat the Lady Tigers by a couple of narrow points.
“With those top four teams, I would say on any day you could do some switching around in there. We could probably beat Sapulpa or Noble, and Bishop Kelley is tough,” Girls’ Head Coach Mike Wilson said. “The girls ran a good race; it was a good day for them to run. I’m happy and proud of them.”
Hailey Secrest and Brelee Burcham both medaled in the Top 15. Secrest’s time of 20:05.79 earned her a ninth place finish while Burcham’s time of 20:22.09 put her in 11th place. Teammate Anna Patterson finished in 17th with a time of 20:38.41.
Macey Brooks (21:00.48) finished in the 22nd spot while Ryleigh Hale (22:06.54) finished 47th. Kyliee Addington (22:31.18) placed 60th and Riley Buthod (25:37.32) finished in 99th place.
None of their times were season bests, but Wilson reminded it is hard to compare races.
“In some races you get a faster pace and in some you get a slower pace. It kind of depends on the personality of the race. They all did well,” the coach noted. “They finished pretty much where they have been all year – maybe not time wise, but placing wise.”
The Lady Tigers finished fourth at State in 2019 as well.
“Our times may have been a little faster than last year, but the teams ahead of us were faster too,” Wilson said.
This year’s competition was delayed from Oct. 31 as significant icing in the Oklahoma City metro area downed many tree branches along the course. Work to clear the area took a few days to complete.
Wilson said the delay had minimal impact on his team who did what needed to be done to finish the season strong.
He reminded it was a “huge deal” to make it through the entire season when athletes could have been quarantined during the pandemic.
“They are all good girls and good runners. They work hard to be in the top group of teams,” Wilson commented. “Their ultimate goal was to win State, but to get themselves to where they were competitive as a team, they worked really hard to do that.
“They got there, they got to where they were competitive and you could tell where we placed here (State) and at Regionals. They were so close!”
Hale is the only senior graduating from this talented squad of runners. Wilson said he looks forward to what the girls will do in track this coming spring and again next year on the cross country course.
Coweta’s coach said having such a strong season in 2020 gives his program a boost on a couple of fronts.
“We have girls that want to come out (for the program) and our junior high girls coming up are very competitive. They went out and won the Metro Lakes Conference,” Wilson said. “They look at those girls in front of them.
“Also, I have colleges asking me if I have any girls that can run for them. It has really opened up for us. Our program has a reputation of being a good program and the girls work hard. The boys do too, but they missed it (State) by just a little this year.”
Wyatt Fincher is the only senior on the boys’ team and he plans to continue running at the collegiate level after graduation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!