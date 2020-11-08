Coweta cross country ladies finish just shy of the State podium

“In some races you get a faster pace and in some you get a slower pace. It kind of depends on the personality of the race. They all did well,” the coach noted. “They finished pretty much where they have been all year – maybe not time wise, but placing wise.”

The Lady Tigers finished fourth at State in 2019 as well.

“Our times may have been a little faster than last year, but the teams ahead of us were faster too,” Wilson said.

This year’s competition was delayed from Oct. 31 as significant icing in the Oklahoma City metro area downed many tree branches along the course. Work to clear the area took a few days to complete.

Wilson said the delay had minimal impact on his team who did what needed to be done to finish the season strong.

He reminded it was a “huge deal” to make it through the entire season when athletes could have been quarantined during the pandemic.

“They are all good girls and good runners. They work hard to be in the top group of teams,” Wilson commented. “Their ultimate goal was to win State, but to get themselves to where they were competitive as a team, they worked really hard to do that.