Coweta cross country ladies advance to State

Jaron Meadows was the first Tiger to cross the finish line. His time of 18:16.31 put him in 40th place. Kyle Newell finished in 42nd place with a time of 18:24.25 while Max Clark was in 53rd place with a time of 18:41.53.

Shane Borszich (18:52.12) finished in 59th place and Wyatt Fincher (18:53.01) placed 60th. Layton Haught (19:03.35) placed 63rd and Samuel Wood (19:04.18) finished 64th.

“The season was tough with all the uncertainty, but an outstanding one for the boys. All of them improved greatly with every race,” Tiger Head Coach Bob Clements said. “Some of the younger runners stepped it up greatly and posted great times. We had five runners in the 18 minute range and the other two were in the really low 19 minute range.”

“We finished 9th and last year we were 11th, so we moved up substantially,” Clements continued. “I am so proud of their efforts and the way they raced as a team. They really came together and put an amazing effort together!”

The boys’ coach also commended the Lady Tigers, saying they pose a real threat to win it at all at Edmond Santa Fe.

“The girls were fabulous, they were really flying,” Clements noted. “All in all, it’s been a great season and God was truly glorified!”