Coweta cross country ladies advance to State

For years, the Coweta High School cross country program has been represented by athletes at the 5A State Cross Country Meet. This year will be no different as the varsity Lady Tigers qualified to compete on the state’s largest stage after earning a third place finish at the 5A Regional in Sand Springs on Oct. 24.
The State meet will be run at Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 31.
Coweta had two runners place among the Top 10. Hailey Secrest finished fifth with a time of 19:40.43 and Brelee Burcham finished sixth with a time of 19:49.94. Teammates Anna Patterson (20:38.73) and Macey Brooks (21:07.37) finished 11th and 15th respectively.
Ryleigh Hale placed 26th with a time of 22:04.37 while Lilyan Winter finished 33rd with a time of 22:20.94. Kyliee Addington posted a time of 22:33.05 to finish 36th.
Girls Head Coach Mike Wilson called the east side Regional a “tough one”.
“The first three teams were separated by as narrow of a margin as I can remember,” Wilson said.
As for the Tigers, they fell just short of qualifying for State. They needed to finish seventh as a team and ended up in ninth place.
Unfortunately, none of the boys qualified individually, however the top five finishers set personal best times for the season.
Jaron Meadows was the first Tiger to cross the finish line. His time of 18:16.31 put him in 40th place. Kyle Newell finished in 42nd place with a time of 18:24.25 while Max Clark was in 53rd place with a time of 18:41.53.
Shane Borszich (18:52.12) finished in 59th place and Wyatt Fincher (18:53.01) placed 60th. Layton Haught (19:03.35) placed 63rd and Samuel Wood (19:04.18) finished 64th.
“The season was tough with all the uncertainty, but an outstanding one for the boys. All of them improved greatly with every race,” Tiger Head Coach Bob Clements said. “Some of the younger runners stepped it up greatly and posted great times. We had five runners in the 18 minute range and the other two were in the really low 19 minute range.”
“We finished 9th and last year we were 11th, so we moved up substantially,” Clements continued. “I am so proud of their efforts and the way they raced as a team. They really came together and put an amazing effort together!”
The boys’ coach also commended the Lady Tigers, saying they pose a real threat to win it at all at Edmond Santa Fe.
“The girls were fabulous, they were really flying,” Clements noted. “All in all, it’s been a great season and God was truly glorified!”
Wilson said the entire coaching staff is well pleased with the way Coweta’s athletes performed at Regionals.
“State is going to be a fun, very competitive run this year as there are four to five teams who are very close. The course is flat and not especially tough, but it’s the competition that makes it tough,” Wilson commented. “The girls are eager to go run and are ready for a strong showing. We finished fourth last year and hope to better that. Our times are faster, but the competition is faster too.”
