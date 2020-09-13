Coweta Cross Country conquers course at Camp Gruber

The toughest course Coweta cross country runners will run all season is in Braggs. On Friday, Sept. 11, the Lady Tigers and Tigers made their presence well known at the Army National Guard Cross Country Meet at Camp Gruber.
Competition is co-hosted annually by the Coweta and Tulsa Union cross country programs. Athletes from both schools received special commemorative coins from Brigadier General Jon M. Harrison to commemorate their participation.
The varsity Lady Tigers and junior high Tigers finished second as a team in their respective divisions.
Individually, 8th grade runner Kate Little was crowned champion among junior high girls, 8th grader Connor Edmiston finished as runner up in the junior high boys’ race and Hailey Secrest and Brelee Burcham finished second and third respectively in the high school girls’ race.
Lady Tiger Head Coach Mike Wilson said the Coweta runners love running the Camp Gruber course.
“The competition is always top notch there, with several Class 6A schools there,” Wilson said. “The athletes did a super job! We had lots of personal best times on the course this year.
I felt our teams all did a super job of hitting the goals we have set for them at this point in the season,” the coach continued. “The weather could not have been better, though there was a little mud on the course. We like some mud in cross country!”
Coweta’s varsity cross country teams will travel to Tulsa on Sept. 19 to compete in the Holland Hall meet.
The following results have been posted from the Army National Guard XC Meet:
Varsity Lady Tigers - Hailey Secrest, 21:12, 2nd; Brelee Burcham, 21:26, 3rd; Macey Brooks, 21:37, 6th; Anna Patterson, 22:30, 10th; Ryleigh Hale, 23:22, 17th; Riley Buthod, 24:17, 22nd; Angel Whisman, 2:06, 26th; Kyliee Addington, 25:17, 28th; Makenna Stutzman, 28:44, 43rd; Kealyn Morrison, 33;17, 56th and Jayden McMahan, 36:37, 58th.
Varsity Tigers - Kyle Newell, 19:42, 29th; Colin Neff, 19:51, 31st; Jaron Meadows, 19:59, 35th; Shane Borszich, 20:11, 38th; Wyatt Fincher, 20:34, 45th; Samuel Wood, 20:50, 47th; Wyatt Boomershine, 20:51, 48th; Layton Haught, 20:54, 50th; Max Clark, 21:08, 52nd; Avan Doeksen, 21:56, 67th; Parker Stephens, 22:36, 75th; Madix Swalley, 24:08, 85th; Tyler Bell, 25:12, 93rd; Jonathon Mills, 25:27, 97th; Matthew Griebel, 25:33, 99th; Lane Fincher, 25:42, 100th; Tristan Gillespie, 26:23, 105th; Camden Davis, 26:46, 111th; Ian Morrison, 27:15, 114th; Wyatt Boomershine, 30:21, 121st and Michael Singleton Jr., 31:13, 125th.
Junior High Tigers – Conner Edmiston, 12:18, 2nd; Logan McKinney, 13:06, 8th; Truett Joiner, 13:41, 11th; Dylan Ingold, 13:59, 16th; Elliott Winter, 14:05, 19th; Kolton Remmers, 14:06, 20th; Hayden Warren, 14:10, 21st; Aiden Rainbolt, 14:19, 22nd; Caden Meadows, 14:28, 23rd; Ethan Jones, 14:43, 26th; Andrew Newell, 15:19, 31st; Daniel Dill, 15:41, 38th; Tyler Roberts, 16:5, 40th; Vincente Urrutia, 16:21, 46th; Brody Walmer, 19:40, 71st; Henry Hank Boomershine, 27:12, 85th and Thaddeus Bilby Thompson, 31:40, 86th:
Junior High Lady Tigers - Kate Little, 13:58, 1st; Maria Gallardo, 15:04, 7th; Ava Voyles, 16:22, 12th; Channing Anderson, 16:34, 15th; Alexis Miller, 17:50, 21st; Jaylah Johnston, 17:45, 22nd; Kadence Stapleton, 18:03, 23rd; Sydney Francis, 18:20, 25th; Brooklyn Singleton, 18:31, 26th; Brynlee Curtis, 18:33, 27th Alyssa Davis, 20:33, 43rd; Loren Clark, 21:29, 46th; Payton Carter, 21:31, 47th; Hannah Myers, 24:20, 51st; Carmen Clark, 26:56, 55th; Laci Sowers, 28:12, 56th; Brookelynn Hughes, 28:13, 57th; Hope Larson, 29:07, 58th and Brittany Foster, 30:48, 59th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!