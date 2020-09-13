Coweta Cross Country conquers course at Camp Gruber

The toughest course Coweta cross country runners will run all season is in Braggs. On Friday, Sept. 11, the Lady Tigers and Tigers made their presence well known at the Army National Guard Cross Country Meet at Camp Gruber.

Competition is co-hosted annually by the Coweta and Tulsa Union cross country programs. Athletes from both schools received special commemorative coins from Brigadier General Jon M. Harrison to commemorate their participation.

The varsity Lady Tigers and junior high Tigers finished second as a team in their respective divisions.

Individually, 8th grade runner Kate Little was crowned champion among junior high girls, 8th grader Connor Edmiston finished as runner up in the junior high boys’ race and Hailey Secrest and Brelee Burcham finished second and third respectively in the high school girls’ race.

Lady Tiger Head Coach Mike Wilson said the Coweta runners love running the Camp Gruber course.

“The competition is always top notch there, with several Class 6A schools there,” Wilson said. “The athletes did a super job! We had lots of personal best times on the course this year.

I felt our teams all did a super job of hitting the goals we have set for them at this point in the season,” the coach continued. “The weather could not have been better, though there was a little mud on the course. We like some mud in cross country!”

Coweta’s varsity cross country teams will travel to Tulsa on Sept. 19 to compete in the Holland Hall meet.

The following results have been posted from the Army National Guard XC Meet: