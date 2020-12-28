Coweta coach Tim Harper reflects on 2020 football season

The Coweta Tigers battled tough opposition, a virus pandemic crisis and internal pressures to remain safe in completing a 10-2 final record on the gridiron. They suffered a season-ending 39-12 loss to Oklahoma City McGuinness in the state quarterfinals.
Their regular season record was 9-1.
Coweta opened the season with the traditional Highway 51 Challenge at Wagoner. The 5A Tigers lost 28-0 to the top ranked 4A Bulldogs who went on complete a perfect 14-0 4A State Championship campaign. Wagoner held the No. 1 ranking from start to finish.
Second-year head coach Tim Harper said at the end of the season, “Ecclesiastes 3:1 in the Bible, it says to “everything there is a SEASON. When I came to Coweta in June of 2019, I challenged the young men in the program to be 212 degrees in everything they did—their commitment to the program, work ethic, class work and in their attitude. I am here to tell you they obviously accepted the challenge!”
If you have never figured out what “212” has to do in regard to football, that is the temperature at which water boils and turns to steam which can then do mighty things with machinery and energy.
“In order to have a highly successful football program, one that challenges for district championships and seeks to make deep playoff runs, you have to have an outstanding group of coaches. The coaches here at Coweta High School are second to none in their work ethic and commitment to the program!” Harper exclaimed. “From the veterans like Coach (David) McGrath to the new era coaches like Coach (Tristen) Ridenour, we are blessed with disciplinarians, motivators, encouragers and mentors … developers of not good young men, but great young men. (These are) Young men that their parents, coaches, teammates, school and community can all be proud of.”
The coach thanked the coaches, their wives and families for their sacrifices throughout the season.
Coweta High’s combined varsity and junior varsity records were 15-3 while junior high teams had a combined record of 16-7.
“That is a great accomplishment for our program, and I believe it is a record that we could see continue to improve,” Harper noted. “The varsity set the school record for number of points scored in a season (450) and was one win away from tying the school record.
“Next season we will return seven to eight starters on an offense that set the school record for points scored in a season. Gage Hamm and Mason Ford both have opportunities to become the leading passer and receiver in CHS history and we return four out of five on our offensive line. We return our four leading rushers and two of our three leading receivers. We could be even more explosive in 2021.
“Defensively, we return five or so starters but have several large holes to fill. We have to replace two to three defensive linemen, and Justin Hines will be extremely hard to replace on the edge. You just do not replace two-and three-year starters like Jaxson Stidham and Gunnar McCullough. They have experience that you cannot just plug people in their place.
“We return all of our key people in the kicking game. Brody Rucker, Parker Stephens, Cam Dooley and Justis Grammar had very good seasons and only look to get better,” Harper pointed out.
Analyzing the past two seasons shows how much more solid both the offense and defense were and that is the direct result of off-season hard work.
The rushing attack played a larger role. The Tigers averaged 130.2 yards per game while scoring 20 touchdowns in 2019. This season, the Tigers averaged 176.8 yards and scored 35 touchdowns on the ground
Passing continued to be a weapon this season. In 2019 the Tigers averaged 202 yards a game and scored 25 touchdowns. This season the Tigers averaged 209.8 yards per game with 22 touchdowns.
A key statistic this season was turnovers. Coweta only lost six fumbles and three interceptions. They averaged 37.5 points per contest, broke the known scoring record with 450 points and overcame the air raid attack of 2015 when the Tigers finished with 449 points.
With respect to Coweta’s 2020 opponents, the Tigers held them to an average of 98.2 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. They intercepted 10 passes, three of those for pick six touchdowns. They were held to an average of 150.8 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns.
The defense recovered 11 fumbles.
A major difference was opponent scoring. In 2019 they averaged 25.3 points per game and scored 303 points, but in 2020 they averaged 17.2 points per game and 206 points.
Sophomore all-purpose back Mason Ford and junior quarterback Gage Hamm led the Tigers in scoring with 84 points each. In 2019, Ford scored 12 touchdowns for 72 yards and Hamm scored 68 points. Gunnar McCollough added eight touchdowns and three two-point conversions for 54 points. In 2019, he scored six touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions for 40 points.