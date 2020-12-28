Coweta coach Tim Harper reflects on 2020 football season

The Coweta Tigers battled tough opposition, a virus pandemic crisis and internal pressures to remain safe in completing a 10-2 final record on the gridiron. They suffered a season-ending 39-12 loss to Oklahoma City McGuinness in the state quarterfinals.

Their regular season record was 9-1.

Coweta opened the season with the traditional Highway 51 Challenge at Wagoner. The 5A Tigers lost 28-0 to the top ranked 4A Bulldogs who went on complete a perfect 14-0 4A State Championship campaign. Wagoner held the No. 1 ranking from start to finish.

Second-year head coach Tim Harper said at the end of the season, “Ecclesiastes 3:1 in the Bible, it says to “everything there is a SEASON. When I came to Coweta in June of 2019, I challenged the young men in the program to be 212 degrees in everything they did—their commitment to the program, work ethic, class work and in their attitude. I am here to tell you they obviously accepted the challenge!”

If you have never figured out what “212” has to do in regard to football, that is the temperature at which water boils and turns to steam which can then do mighty things with machinery and energy.