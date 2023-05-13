YUKON -- The Coweta High School boys track and field team are the champions of Class 5A after posting a team total of 88 points after completing the two-day competition at Yukon High School Saturday.

The Tigers were first while Ada (73) was second followed by Piedmont (65), OKC Marshall (63) and OKC McGuinness (62) to round out the top five.

Coach Scott Chronister's crew was strong in the individual events as well as relay teams.

"We broke (school) records in the 4x200, 4x400, the 300 high hurdles and the mile (1600)," Chronister said.

The Tigers not only won the competition crown, but brought home the 5A Academic State Championship as the top team in the classroom, too.

Coweta took first in the 4x400 relay in a time of 3:21.04, first in the 300 high hurdles with Brendan Badie in 37.80 and first in the 800 with Max Clark's 1:53.44 clocking.

Badie had qualified second for the 300 hurdles final and won the final by almost two seconds.

