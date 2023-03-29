STILLWATER — Memory of Coweta’s 10-goal performance Saturday morning felt distant during the nightcap.

Saturday, Coweta racked up double-digit scores against Cristo Rey, but failed to find similar success eight hours later against Booker T. Washington, losing 3-0 in the Stillwater Cup consolation championship.

A dominant first half pulled the Hornets ahead of Coweta (3-4 overall).

“Yeah, it is frustrating,” Coweta defender Parker Stephens said. “But going in to play Booker T. we knew it was going to be a battle to score…we were up for it. I think we had some chances that we could have capitalized on, but we’ll get there.”

Every year, teams of differing caliber converge on Pioneer Stadium to compete in the Stillwater Cup. Class 5A Coweta went 1-2 in the boys side of the tournament, dropping games to Class 6A opponents Stillwater and BTW.

Brad Mills, Coweta soccer coach, views the results as beneficial.

“Those games against Stillwater and Booker T. were definitely big learning curves for us,” Mills said. “Learning composure and not getting too caught in the moment. We like coming to this tournament cause it’s high intensity and then a really good standard, playing against teams like that. It’s a really good boost for us going into season.”

Coweta’s opening game against Stillwater on Friday come down to a penalty shootout. Coweta goalie Baylor Bart collapsed to his knees, wallowing in the rain-soaked turf, when the deciding shot screamed by him. Mills gathered the Tigers behind their bench, reminding them to keep their heads up.

“Coming up against a big 6A school, a really good team and we hung with them, even at times we were the team on the front foot,” Mills said. “Kind of sucks losing in penalties, we had chances to win it, just didn’t take them. Really solid performance.”

Stephens, a senior, is focused on a title bigger than Stillwater Cup Champion. He said getting freshmen experience in a game with a faster pace than normally seen in 5A will help in the Tigers’ run for a State championship.

“I think it’s great playing against two pretty quality 6A teams in Stillwater and Booker T.,” Stephens said. “So, it’s just seeing that new level because you don’t really see that in 5A all the time. We want to make a deep run in the playoffs, so we’ll play a team that’s that caliber.”

Coweta starts five seniors. A tight-knit senior class, with two committed to play together at Northeastern State University, will look to take the Tigers deep in the state tournament.

“We kind of have players in each part of the field that lead,” Stephens said. “(Justin) Meadows is in the middle and Mason (Kidd) is our leading goal scorer. We’re all going off to play in college so we’re trying to help our younger classmen get ready for the upcoming year and obviously try to make the most out of our senior years.”

After the rain-soaked defeat Friday, the Tigers rallied over cheese fries at Eskimo Joe’s. Mills said everyone got excited to spend multiple days at an offsite tournament.

“It’s just great team bonding,” Stephens said. “You spend two days out here together and hang out with the whole team, so it’s a great experience for our team and hopefully it will keep us together for district coming up.”