Coweta battles Skiatook for 3-2 volleyball win

Coweta Lady Tiger volleyball finally found the key to defeating the Skiatook Lady Bulldogs on their third try. They won the big Metro Lakes Conference battle in a hard-fought, 3-2 match on the road last Thursday.

The Lady Tigers are 16-6 for the season and 4-0 in conference play with only Claremore left on the conference schedule.

Unfortunately, statistics from the battle for the conference lead were unavailable due to an error in the computer program.

“It was an awesome game last night, as expected. We won the first set, we had a comfortable lead and lost it, but were able to pull it off,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said. “In the second set we fell behind, came back and took the lead at 16 and won the set.

The third set started rough and Skiatook prevailed, 15-25. Coweta came back in the fourth. They started down, took the lead at 17, recaptured the lead at 23-20 before making a big push to win the set and tie the score at 2-2.

“In the last set we started and tried to do too much,” Ramos noted. “The game got to 10-3 and we showed some resilience, pulled together on a big run and finished the game 15-11 for the 3-2 Metro Lakes Conference win.”

Ramos gave credit to Skiatook’s outstanding team.