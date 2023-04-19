Anyone that was part of the Mannford High School baseball team in 1984 can appreciate the work and will to rebuild after a natural disaster like Coweta did 18 months ago.

The city of Mannford took a direct hit by an EF-4 tornado with one life lost, 60 injured and much property decimated, including the baseball field.

Some 37 years later an EF-1 twister did enough damage to wipe out much of the good work done on the Tigers’ baseball field.

When the tornado hit some of the schools and athletic fields around 10:45 p.m. on October 10, 2021, a lot of effort to get the facility in top shape had been wiped out.

There was extensive damage to multiple school buildings as well as the Coweta Baseball Field.

Coach Mason Stookey had just laid the rye seed for the upcoming season and in the blink of an eye it was all swept away.

Along with the outfield fence, the tornado toppled the flag pole, wrecked equipment and scoreboard. There was also pieces of glass all over the premises that had to be manually removed with the help of volunteers, faculty, staff and players.

“We are a small community in Coweta and just like any other small community when they are hit with a setback they come back even stronger,” a Tiger baseball supporter said recently.

Fast forward to April 2023 and look at where they are now.

Coweta not only has a new outfield fence, scoreboard, locker room expansion, but an amazing baseball field.

Looking at it today, you would not know that just 18 months ago they did not know if the baseball team was going to have a 2022 season.

The hard work and dedication from the head coach as well as many others have made the facility what it is today.

Coweta and Mannford teams proved setbacks are just temporary. In fact, just weeks after the Mannford tornado, the Pirates won the State baseball championship in their class.

Anything is possible for those who don’t give up.