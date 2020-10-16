Coweta athletes win Metro Lakes All-Conference honors

Metro Lakes All Conference honors have been announced and Coweta is well represented among the honorees.

Lady Tiger libero Kaycee Stiles is the Co-Player of the Year and outside hitter Alexxia Mercer has been selected as Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Going into the State Tournament, Stiles’ unofficial season statistics include 15 serving aces, two kills, 10 assists and 298 digs. Alexxia Mercer has 23 serving aces, 113 kills, eight blocks, 14 assists and 62 digs.

Allyson Mercer was also honored with first team selection. She has 22 serving aces, 121 kills, 20 blocks, 134 assists and 129 digs.

Second team All-Conference honors go to Alex Harper and Madison Swift. Harper has 30 serving aces, 108 kills, two assists and 65 digs and Swift has six serving aces, 69 kills, 23 blocks, 15 assists and 31 digs.

Five Lady Tigers are named to the honorable mention list including Kamryn Lydens, Lillie McColpin, Grace Meeker, Jaylynn Peck and Jamie Sweetin.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year were Gentry Weiser, Collinsville and Kendal Timmerman, Glenpool.

The Lady Tigers qualified for their third straight 5A State Tournament berth with another 5A Regional Championship. They are 21-7 overall and 5-0 in conference play. They won their ninth straight conference championship as well.