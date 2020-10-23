Coweta athletes, coach earn volleyball All State honors

Coweta Volleyball seniors Kaycee Stiles and Alexxia Mercer have been named to the 2020-21 Oklahoma Coaches Association All State Team.

Both athletes played key leadership roles for the Lady Tigers this season and were major forces in the recent state tournament where they were also named to the All Tournament team.

This was Coweta’s third straight trip to state.

Also honored is Head Coach Tony Ramos, who will coach the Large East Squad in the 2021 All State game.

Ramos just completed his fifth season and took the Lady Tigers to the 5A State semi-finals for the second time in three years. Coweta finished a 19-7 season and his career record is 113-39.

“That is three (All Staters) in the last two years. Two of our leaders are getting recognition they deserve,” Ramos said. “This is testament of the hard work they put in. I’m happy for them and happy for the Coweta volleyball program.”

Stiles led the Lady Tigers in digs this season with 527 while Mercer led in kills with 223.

Stiles finished the season with 37 serving aces, six kills and six assists. Her career numbers include with 78 serving aces (team leader), 15 kills, 2 blocks, 49 assists and 1,183 digs.