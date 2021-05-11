Coweta advances to state baseball tournament, Wagoner reaches regional finals

Coweta carries a lot of momentum going into the Class 5A state baseball tournament that starts Thursday at Edmond.

The Tigers carry a 12-game winning streak after outscoring three opponents 34-3 in their regional tournament.

Coweta defeated Rogers 10-0 and Skiatook 14-3 before rolling past Glenpool 10-0 in the finals Friday.

The Tigers (28-8) have strong pitching. They have not allowed more than three runs in their past 11 games.

Coweta’s lone state baseball title was in 1999.

Wagoner’s baseball season ended Friday with a 12-2 loss to host Berryhill in a 4A regional final.

The Bulldogs finished 17-15 after going 2-2 in the regional. Wagoner defeated Oologah 11-0, lost to Berryhill 16-6 and defeated Oologah 12-10 before losing again in the rematch with Berryhill.

Track and fieldWagoner’s girls finished seventh and the boys team was 11th in the Class 4A state meet Saturday at Catoosa.

The Lady Bulldogs finished third in the 800 relay, and fifth in the 400 and 1,600 relays. Torri Tottress was sixth in the shot put.