Coweta advances to 5A quarterfinals with 44-14 win over East Central

The Tigers scored 42 unanswered points in the first half, then turned the game over to the reserves for the second half allowing everyone to experience 5A playoff action. Freshman defensive tackle Justin Robinson gave the Tigers their only second half points blocking a punt out of the end zone for a safety in the third period.

“East Central is a class act, stepping up to take the opportunity to play one more playoff game on short notice. We appreciate getting to play the game. This has been a great year and we don’t want to forget about the love we have for each other. We get to keep playing the great game we love,” head coach Tim Harper said. “We want to keep our excitement all helmets up on every kickoff. Proud of our whole team and the fact everyone got to play. Now remember everyone probably will not get to play next week, but everyone needs to be ready in case we need them.