Chelsea topples injury-riddled Pirates, 41-18

PORTER – Despite being decimated by injuries to key players, there was a point in the opening game for Porter that it trailed visiting Chelsea, 14-12, on Friday night.

The Week 0 game then suddenly went Chelsea’s way in a hurry.

Following George Collins’ 75-yard TD run for the Pirates with 8:59 left in the third quarter, the Dragons answered immediately.

Jayden Griffith raced 85 yards on the ensuing kickoff to score and ignite three straight scores to eventually push Chelsea to the 41-18 victory.

“We lost four starters, two in the first quarter and two in the first week,” said coach Prentice Joseph. “That hurt.”

Joseph was forced to play freshmen in spots they had not played before.

“We had so many missing pieces,” Joseph added. “We played 13 freshmen tonight.”

There was some good news. The defense turned in a good game and never quit.

“I love the effort on defense,” Joseph told the team afterward. “We just ran out of gas.”

Running back George Collins ran 12 times for 179 yards a one touchdown. He was always a breakaway threat every time he got the ball.

Jackson Cole scored twice. He took a pass from quarterback Bo Tramel and raced 39 yards for a score and had a 20-yard rushing TD late in the game.

Caleb Brewer made 12 tackles on defense for the Pirates.

Porter plays at home again on Sept. 4 against Mounds.

CHELSEA 41, PORTER 18

Chelsea 14 0 13 14 – 41

Porter 0 6 6 6 – 18

C: William Hampton 62 run (kick failed)