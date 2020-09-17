Check out the fishing on an area lake this week

The waters of area lakes beckon for anglers to test them out as temperatures begin to cool down in late September.

The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.

Ft. Gibson: Elevation below normal, water 78 with 1ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, flukes, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around docks and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around channels, points, and river channel.

Late summer and early fall can be some of the most enjoyable times of the year to enjoy the lake. Come catch a fish!

Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines.

Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.