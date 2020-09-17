Check out the fishing on an area lake this week

The waters of area lakes beckon for anglers to test them out as temperatures begin to cool down in late September.
The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.
Ft. Gibson: Elevation below normal, water 78 with 1ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, flukes, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around docks and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around channels, points, and river channel.
Late summer and early fall can be some of the most enjoyable times of the year to enjoy the lake. Come catch a fish!
Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines.
Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: Elevation above normal, water 80. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure.
Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jigs and plastics baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure and standing timber.
Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Elevation above normal, water 79 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around the main lake. Flathead catfish fair snagging below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam.
Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County
Eufaula: Elevation above normal, water 82 and turbid. White bass good on crickets, jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, and around the dam and main lake. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, hot dogs, shad, and shrimp below the dam, around the dam, river channel, and sandbar. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around coves, docks, main lake, and riprap.
Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
