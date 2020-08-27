Check out an area lake this week

There’s nothing better during the dog days of summer than to spend some time in the great outdoors, and the waters of area lakes beckon for anglers to test them out.
The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.
Ft. Gibson: Elevation normal, water 82 with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastics around brush structure, flats, and points. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, slabs, and spoons around the main lake. Green and bluegill sunfish good on crickets, grubs, jigs, and small lures around docks and riprap. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Tenkiller: Elevation above normal, water 82 and clear on lower end with the north end clearing up. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on crankbaits and small lures around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam. Paddlefish slow on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. Striped bass fair on live shad and topwater lures below the dam. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad and stinkbait below the dam and around the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and at 6-10 ft. on bottom. Report submitted by Patrick Matlock, game warden stationed in Okmulgee County.
Lower Illinois River: August 21. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening during periods of low river flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.