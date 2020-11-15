Chamber golf tourney a big success

Clear skies and comfortable temperatures greeted area golfers at Sequoyah Golf Course Friday, Nov. 13 when they gathered to compete in the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament.

Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said five businesses and entities fielded teams while two teams were comprised of individuals swinging clubs for top honors.

First place winner was the team comprised of James Johnson, Jax Johnson, Johnny Wright and Jason Hallium.

BancFirst fielded the second place team while Wagoner Public Schools was represented by the third place team.

Winner of both the longest drive and closest to the pin contest was BancFirst golfer Austin Tackett.

Other teams competing were the City of Wagoner, Moore-Lancaster Agency, Great Plains Sleep Specialists and another group of individuals.

“While this is not a big fundraiser for us, the tournament does give individuals and businesses a day to get out of the office, go outside and do some networking while enjoying our local golf course,” Mallett said.