Calling the shots: Introducing the Coweta Tiger coaching staff

Coach Football Head Coach Tim Harper begins his second year at the Tiger helm with basically the same coaching staff from last year, with the addition of defensive coach Gabe Ellis.
Ellis has former head coaching experience. This gives Harper’s staff five coaches who were previously head coaches.
Defensive Line Coach David McGrath opens his 16th season with the Tigers while Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator Scott Chronister begins his fourth season. Running Backs Coach Tristen Ridenour and Offensive Line Coach Josh Moses both start their third season with the program.
Preparing for their second year with the Tiger program are Defensive Coordinator Macklin Chermack, Linebacker Coach Joe McHenry, Tight Ends Coach Dustin Steele and Defensive Backs Coach Chase Stookey.
Also helping the Tigers this season with defensive sets is former Coweta Head Coach Stephen “Bubba” Burcham.