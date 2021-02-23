Bulldogs ready for state wrestling tournaments in OKC

Wagoner’s Braven Bowman smiles at the possibility of a rematch with Cushing’s Hayden Lemmons in the Class 4A state wrestling championships Friday at Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena.
Last Saturday at 126 pounds, Bowman lost in a fall to Lemmons at 4:32 in the regional finals at Skiatook’s Brooks Walton Activity Center.
“I felt like I had a pretty good day,” Bowman said about his performance at the regionals that was capped by his second loss to Lemmons this season. “There are some things I could fix with that kid that I am going to wrestle again.
“I am proud of my performance. He is a returning state champ. It was a great match. He is a great kid. I am just excited for next week.”
Bowman earned his way into the semifinals by defeating Stilwell’s Kailen Butler in the quarterfinals followed by a 11-9 overtime win over Skiatook’s Brodie Gee in the semifinals.
If Bowman and Lemmons meet again Friday in Oklahoma City, Bowman is hoping the third time is a charm.
“There is not much I would change,” said Bowman who finished fourth at state last year. “I wrestled him tough as I could. He beat me. I wrestled him two weeks ago in a regular tournament.”
Wagoner coach Micco Charboneau said Bowman turned in a strong performance from start to finish.
“The kid is tough and he beat a tough a tough kid to get there,” Charboneau said of Bowman’s semi-final match. “We have wrestled that kid (Lemmons) a couple of times and he got us both times. But we will try it again.
“He has been working hard as all of our kids have.”
Charboneau did have some pointers for Bowman.
“I think we need to wrestle him better on our feet and maybe try and ride him some,” he said of a rematch with Lemmons. “We need to slow him down some and keep the score close.”
Wagoner’s Gage Eaton came close to picking up fifth in 120, but fell 3-2 in the final minute to Fort Gibson’s Jaiden Johnson.
Due to COVID protocols, this year all of 4A’s competition at the state meet will be held in one day — Friday — instead of being spread over two days. Wrestle-in matches start at 10 a.m., followed by quarterfinals at 11 a.m., semifinals at 1 p.m., consolation semifinals at 3 p.m., and finals at 7:30 p.m. The 5A competition also will be Friday. Classes 6A and 3A will compete on Saturday.
The girls state tournament is scheduled Thursday at State Fair Arena. Wrestle-in matches start at 10:30 a.m., followed by quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m., semifinals at 1 p.m., consolation semifinals at 2:30 p.m., and finals at 6:30 p.m.