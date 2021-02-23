Bulldogs ready for state wrestling tournaments in OKC

“The kid is tough and he beat a tough a tough kid to get there,” Charboneau said of Bowman’s semi-final match. “We have wrestled that kid (Lemmons) a couple of times and he got us both times. But we will try it again.

“He has been working hard as all of our kids have.”

Charboneau did have some pointers for Bowman.

“I think we need to wrestle him better on our feet and maybe try and ride him some,” he said of a rematch with Lemmons. “We need to slow him down some and keep the score close.”

Wagoner’s Gage Eaton came close to picking up fifth in 120, but fell 3-2 in the final minute to Fort Gibson’s Jaiden Johnson.

Due to COVID protocols, this year all of 4A’s competition at the state meet will be held in one day — Friday — instead of being spread over two days. Wrestle-in matches start at 10 a.m., followed by quarterfinals at 11 a.m., semifinals at 1 p.m., consolation semifinals at 3 p.m., and finals at 7:30 p.m. The 5A competition also will be Friday. Classes 6A and 3A will compete on Saturday.

The girls state tournament is scheduled Thursday at State Fair Arena. Wrestle-in matches start at 10:30 a.m., followed by quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m., semifinals at 1 p.m., consolation semifinals at 2:30 p.m., and finals at 6:30 p.m.