Bulldogs `embracing challenge' during spring football practice

Wagoner head coach Dale Condict and his staff have a lot of work to do during spring football practice.
The Bulldogs graduated most of their starters from last year’s Class 4A state championship football team.
“There’s a challenge to it,” Condict said. “We’ll have to find different ways to win this year.
“Things are going good although it’s a little tricky getting the days in with the rain and other things (school activities) going on.”
Gabe Rodriguez is set to be the quarterback as the successor to Sawyer Jones, who was a three-year starter. Rodriguez is the brother of former Wagoner standouts Roman Rodriguez and Malcolm Rodriguez.
“Gabe has a great demeanor,” Condict said. “He brings calm to the huddle and the team, and that can spread through the locker room. He’s also gotten faster.”
As a backup QB last year, Rodriguez rushed for 157 yards and completed 7-of-12 passes as he produced four touchdowns. He also was a playmaker as a defensive back.
Condict likes the potential of sophomore receiver Witt Edwards, who is 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds.
“And we’ve got a good stable of running backs although they haven’t gotten a lot of varsity action,” said Condict, who has led the Bulldogs to five state titles in the past 10 years.
One of the few returning starters is Fred Watson, who is shifting from nose guard to defensive end. Watson had 85 tackles with 14 for losses plus four sacks and 19 quarterback pressures. He also had 10 rushes for 88 yards on offense. Another player to watch is senior lineman Jamaal Riggs, who started as a sophomore.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces and this is an important time for us to put together all of the pieces of the puzzle,” Condict said. “Our players are used to winning and they are embracing the challenge.
“They want to prove they can get things done. Our motto is “Find a Way.’ “