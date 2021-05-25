Bulldogs `embracing challenge' during spring football practice

Wagoner head coach Dale Condict and his staff have a lot of work to do during spring football practice.

The Bulldogs graduated most of their starters from last year’s Class 4A state championship football team.

“There’s a challenge to it,” Condict said. “We’ll have to find different ways to win this year.

“Things are going good although it’s a little tricky getting the days in with the rain and other things (school activities) going on.”

Gabe Rodriguez is set to be the quarterback as the successor to Sawyer Jones, who was a three-year starter. Rodriguez is the brother of former Wagoner standouts Roman Rodriguez and Malcolm Rodriguez.

“Gabe has a great demeanor,” Condict said. “He brings calm to the huddle and the team, and that can spread through the locker room. He’s also gotten faster.”

As a backup QB last year, Rodriguez rushed for 157 yards and completed 7-of-12 passes as he produced four touchdowns. He also was a playmaker as a defensive back.

Condict likes the potential of sophomore receiver Witt Edwards, who is 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds.