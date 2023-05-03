Wagoner’s baseball team battled rain delays and playing a gritty Broken Bow team three times in two days, but prevailed 7-6 in the final game to win the Bi-District championship on Sunday.

The Bulldogs got off to a great start with an 11-0 win in the opener. However, the Savages rallied to even the best two-of-three schedule with a 6-4 win.

That set the stage for Sunday’s final.

The Bulldogs took an early 3-1 lead into fifth inning. Broken Bow and Wagoner each got three runs in the fifth. The Savages then tied the game in the top of the sixth at 6-all.

Wagoner took the lead for good as Kale Charboneau doubled to deep right, moved up to third and later scored on a passed ball for the eventual winning run.

Broken Bow was not finished, however.

The Savages rallied to load the bases, but relief pitcher, Gabe Rodriguez, got out of the mess for the save and win.

Ironically, the Bulldogs gave Broken Bow five outs during the top of fifth. Two batters struck out, but the ball got away from the catcher and allowed those runners to reach first and later score.

Wagoner countered with three runs in their half of the inning.

Rodriguez was one of the leaders all three games. His on base percentage had to be quite high during the Bi-District. He was 3-for-3 in the deciding game and reached base on his other at-bat when hit by a pitch. He also got the save for winning pitcher Cody Wheeler.

Charboneau had multiple extra base hits in the series in addition to scoring the eventual winning run.

Wheeler struck out 10 and gave up just one earned run while walking four and hitting three.

“Gabe is our catalyst, but also he’s a leader,” coach Johnny Hutchens said.

Of the game, Hutchens added, “We make things more difficult. We’ve been battling rainouts and injuries all season. We are fighting (now) to play another day.”

Wagoner will take its 10-10 record into Regional play beginning either Wednesday or Thursday.