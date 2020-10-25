Bulldog runners qualify for state, earn conference title

“Unfortunately, it just wasn’t their year. Several teams we had beaten in the past really stepped up,” the coach said of the girls. “We have great individual performances, but have struggled to put together a good team performance.”

“Liz had a great day (at Regionals) and has looked really strong the last two weeks. I’m excited to get to see her and our boys compete in Edmond.”

The 4A State Cross Country Meet will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at Edmond Santa Fe.

Earlier in the week, the varsity boys captured their second consecutive Verdigris Valley Conference championship title at the conference meet. Five Bulldogs finished among the Top 10 competitors in their race.

Leading the pack was John Vunetich who finished second with a time of 17:42.86. James Coward came in third with a time of 18:19.27 while Richie Hardin was close behind in fifth place with a time of 20:04.65. Albert Garay placed sixth with a time 20:13.01 and Anthony Ripp finished eighth. His time was 20:20.90.

Finishing in 15th, 16th and 20th places respectively were Will McKinney (22:13.35), Gabriel Alsip, 22:22.98, 16th and Dominique Chumley, 25:15.40, 20th.