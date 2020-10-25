Bulldog runners qualify for state, earn conference title

The Wagoner Bulldog cross country team is headed to the 2020 State Meet this weekend in Edmond after giving a fourth-place performance at the 4A Regional Meet held Saturday, Oct. 24 in Keifer.
Coach Alan Muehlenweg said the boys “killed it” on the course with several setting new personal records.
“They are running really well,” he noted.
Vunetich finished fourth individually with a time of 16:18.03 and Coward finished 15th with a personal best time of 17:24.25. Both young men earned All-Region honors for their efforts.
Other finishes included Albert Garay, 18:51.08, 43rd; Richie Hardin, 19:07.47, 48th; Anthony Rip, 19:13.77, 50th; Gabriel Alsip, 21:43.12, 70th and Will McKinney, 22:09.24, 72nd.
For the Lady Bulldogs, it was a bittersweet day. Minor and not-so-minor injuries made for a tough day, but they endured to finish in 10th place.
Elizabeth Cantrell ran a time of 13:34.77 to finish in 28th place. She is the lone Wagoner Lady Bulldog to advance to State.
Other finishes include Maggie Wheeler, 13:47.99, 34th; Jillian Strange, 14:21.55, 47th; Serenity Eaton, 14:33.62, 58th; Presley Miller, 15:07.78, 74th; Madisen Chumley, 17:07.19, 89th and Destiny Pierce, 17:15.79, 90th.
Strange cramped up halfway through the race. Nonetheless, Muehlenweg said he is really proud of her for finishing the race in an effort to get her team score higher.
“Unfortunately, it just wasn’t their year. Several teams we had beaten in the past really stepped up,” the coach said of the girls. “We have great individual performances, but have struggled to put together a good team performance.”
“Liz had a great day (at Regionals) and has looked really strong the last two weeks. I’m excited to get to see her and our boys compete in Edmond.”
The 4A State Cross Country Meet will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at Edmond Santa Fe.
Earlier in the week, the varsity boys captured their second consecutive Verdigris Valley Conference championship title at the conference meet. Five Bulldogs finished among the Top 10 competitors in their race.
Leading the pack was John Vunetich who finished second with a time of 17:42.86. James Coward came in third with a time of 18:19.27 while Richie Hardin was close behind in fifth place with a time of 20:04.65. Albert Garay placed sixth with a time 20:13.01 and Anthony Ripp finished eighth. His time was 20:20.90.
Finishing in 15th, 16th and 20th places respectively were Will McKinney (22:13.35), Gabriel Alsip, 22:22.98, 16th and Dominique Chumley, 25:15.40, 20th.
Coward showed the greatest improvement over 2019. Muehlenweg said he shaved almost three minutes off of his time. Garay showed big improvement as well, taking nearly two minutes off of his 2019 time.
The Lady Bulldogs finished in third place. Jillian Strange and Elizabeth Cantrell finished in seventh and ninth places respectively with times of 13:27.09 and 13:38.90.
Other times and placings include Maggie Wheeler, 14:07.33, 16th; Serenity Eaton, 14:57.23, 25th; Presley Miller, 15:43.32, 38th and Destiny Pierce, 18:09.48, 50th.
“It was a really cold meet and moderately windy. We weren’t prepared for that mentally,” Muehlenweg said. “The boys performed really well and the girls are performing better than their place showed. I said at the onset our boys will surprise some people this year and they’ve lived up to that!”
Miller shaved nearly two minutes off of her conference performance in 2019.
“I’ve put the pressure on her as our number five runner and she’s responded really well,” the coach noted.
In middle school conference action, the Lady Bulldogs finished in second place. They were led by Mia Harris, who finished first with a time of 6:23.00.
“Mia won first place by 10 seconds and had a great run. She came close to hitting a personal best time,” Muehlenweg said.
Other placings and times include Abby Gourd, 6:29.93, 3rd; Kim Sallee, 6:42.91, 6th; Kamryn Langham, 7:00.04, 14th; Emma Mangrum, 7:04.54, 15th and Pebble Wisdom, 7:25.78, 20th.
In middle school boys’ action, times and placings for Wagoner included Rhett Butler, 14:01.25, 13th; Cole McCorkell, 14:09.03, 14th; Ayden Wright, 14:17.48, 16th and JJ Gourd, 17:20.29, 30th.
